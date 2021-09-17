Kumail Nanjiani Shares His Expression Of Eternals Co-Star Angelina Jolie

Pakistani-American comedian Kumail Nanjiani opened up about what actress Angelina Jolie was like on the set of “The Eternals,” an upcoming film that stars both of them. Find out what Kumail Nanjiani thought of his co-star.

Kumail Nanjiani shot to Hollywood fame as a comedian best known for his incredible portrayal of brilliant computer programmer Dinesh Chugtai in the HBO series “Silicon Valley.”

After his role as tech nerd for years, Nanjiani is now part of Marvel’s “The Eternals,” a much-anticipated film about a group of superhuman beings. He shared his impressions of one of his co-stars recently. Nanjiani, who has been married to Emily V. Gordon since 2007, spoke candidly about his experiences working with Angelina Jolie in an ET interview.

Nanjiani was just as enthusiastic about Jolie as he was about Salma Hayek. Nanjiani described Salma as the person who invited everyone over to dinner.

Sharing his observation of what she was like on the set, he said: "She was always with everyone."

For the veteran actor, Jolie is a friendly woman. He added that the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” actress would rather hang out with her co-stars and the crew instead of going back to her trailer during breaks.

Just as he gushed about Jolie, Nanjiani also raved about his other co-star Salma Hayek, whom he described as the one who would always invite colleagues over for dinner.

The Pakistani-American actor shared details about his experience working alongside two of Hollywood’s brightest stars. He also said that he is impressed by their professionalism on set and punctuality.