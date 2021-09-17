Here’s The Secret Recipe To Courtney’s Cox’s Banana Bread

Banana bread had a moment during the pandemic, and its magical reign is far from over – especially in Courteney Cox’s kitchen. The former Friends’ star summoned her inner Monica Geller for this classic recipe to welcome the fall season! Cox even claims it’s the best gluten-free and sugar-free banana bread out there, and, we’re here for it.

Cox shamelessly admitted, “Like the rest of America, I became an expert in banana bread.” But, she certainly stepped up her quarantine baking game with healthier ingredients. Cox’s banana bread is both sugar and gluten-free.

With Gwen Stefani’s Hollaback Girl playing in the background, Cox displayed all the goodies needed to make the banana bread recipe. The standout ingredients included gluten-free flour and monk fruit natural sweetness.

In the comments, there was a lot of praise from fans. One commented that the recipe was better than Rachel’s trifle! Others spotted the gold wrapped butter, then said, “Kerrygold is theeeeee best!” Another said, “Ahh and you are using Kerrygold. Good woman.”

Cox also accidentally broke an egg while demonstrating how to make her famous banana bread to fans. “Ooh, sh*t! You’re not supposed to do that!” Cox laughed. Cox laughed, but she continued to show off her banana bread-making skills, unnerved.

First, Cox took out the star ingredients like gluten-free flour or monk fruit syrup. Cox then made an impressive splash with her bananas overripe and tossed them in the bowl.

Cox quickly got over the messy bananas and blended the batter. The batter was then poured into a loaf pan. She took the bread out of the oven to reveal what everyone was expecting from Monica: a loaf of dense banana bread with a sweet, rich flavor.

Cox was excited to share her Insta-worthy creation and placed it on the counter. “And, don’t do that! It just dropped. Aww,” She sighed. We’re positive it’s still delicious, though!

Luckily, fans can also try Cox’s gluten and sugar-free banana bread by following her recipe and instructions. Let’s check it out.

Courteney Cox’s Banana Bread Recipe

3 to 4 very ripe bananas

1 stick of melted salted butter

1 cup gluten-free flour (one-to-one)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

1/3 cup monk fruit (natural sweetener)

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

In a prepared loaf pan, bake all together for 40 to 45 minutes at 350 degrees. However, oven times may vary. Check the center with a toothpick, or a knife. The banana bread has been baked when the knife or toothpick comes out clean.