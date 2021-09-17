Farewell Tour Dates Postponed Following Elton John’s New Injury

Farewell Tour Dates Postponed Following Elton John's New Injury
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesMusic

After postponing his tour due to the pandemic, Elton was supposed to play in cities around Europe followed by shows in the United States in 2022.

The 2021 dates of Elton’s European and U.K. tour will now be rescheduled for 2023. He will perform in these venues at the end rather than the start of his tour.

Farewell Tour Dates Postponed Following Elton John's New Injury

In a spot of good news, Elton promised in his statement that “the shows will return to the road next year, and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

The U.S. leg of the tour is estimated to begin in January 2022 in New Orleans. We wish Elton a speedy recovery and look forward to his performance at Global Citizen on Sept 25, 2021.

Latest News

Previous articleKumail Nanjiani Shares His Expression Of Eternals Co-Star Angelina Jolie
Next articleWhat Happened To These Former Sexiest Man Alive Nominees

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder