Farewell Tour Dates Postponed Following Elton John’s New Injury

After postponing his tour due to the pandemic, Elton was supposed to play in cities around Europe followed by shows in the United States in 2022.
The 2021 dates of Elton’s European and U.K. tour will now be rescheduled for 2023. He will perform in these venues at the end rather than the start of his tour.
In a spot of good news, Elton promised in his statement that “the shows will return to the road next year, and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”
The U.S. leg of the tour is estimated to begin in January 2022 in New Orleans. We wish Elton a speedy recovery and look forward to his performance at Global Citizen on Sept 25, 2021.