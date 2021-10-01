Kristin Cavallari has been ditching her swimwear and going au naturel during a weekend dip – she also happily broadcasted the stunning snap to Instagram. Uncommon James founder and reality TV star, Uncommon James, is currently in Mexico on a sun-soaked holiday. She has been posting the most amazing time-off photos to her social networks. One photo is particularly popular because it features an ex-MTV star.

Kristin Cavallari Ditches Her Swimwear In Mexico

Cavallari’s swimwear photos are often the talk of the town. Cavallari said that tan lines are a common theme in her swimwear photos earlier this year. “in,”Fans deemed her post to be encouraging skin cancer and slammed the mother of three.

The new beauty founder managed to avoid negative reactions with this photo. She posed with her naked chest at the edge of a luxurious pool. Sun-drenched, wet-haired, and with water droplets all over her skin, Kristin Cavallari sent out major chillax vibes while going #topless – she also wore shades while backed by a gorgeous blue ocean backdrop.

Star took to her caption with casual humor. She told her followers: “Sorry I haven’t responded to you.”The post gained quickly a like from Olivia Culpo, a former Miss Universe 29, and Savannah Chrisley, a reality star, also sent the thumbs-up.

Expanding Her Empire

Cavallari could have once been a talking point during her days. Laguna BeachAnd The HillsThe entrepreneur is now doing a Kim Kardashian impression as she pursues a successful businesswoman career. 2021 marks the launch of Uncommon Beauty, a brand adding to the star’s existing brands Uncommon James and Little James Clothing.

“Skin has always been important to me, because I’ve always been prone to breakouts, since high school. And so it’s always been top of mind. I’m a pretty no-fuss girl when it comes to my day-to-day routine,”She told GlossyWhile she was discussing her beauty label.

The blonde also added to her clean beauty line: “We went with the strictest list [of ingredients to omit] on the market. And I hope that they have peace of mind when they use these products, knowing that they’re doing a good thing for their skin.”

Cavallari is still a hot topic for being a single mom after her 2020 divorce from Jay Cutler. The ex-couple has three children.