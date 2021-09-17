Kris Jenner has how many grandkids?

As of this writing, Kris Jenner is a grandmother (or “Lovey,” as her grandkids call her) of 10 — though that number will soon change. As ELLE, notes, Kris’ oldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, was the first to give birth — back in 2009, she and ex-partner Scott Disick welcomed son Mason Dash Disick. In July 2012, the couple welcomed their daughter Penelope Scotland Disick. Scott and Kourtney’s youngest child, Reign Aston, was born in 2014 on the fifth anniversary of his brother’s birth.

For her part, Kim Kardashian has four children with her estranged husband, rapper Kanye West. Their first child, North West was born in June 2013. Kim then gave birth to Saint West two years later, in December 2015. Their third child, Chicago West, was delivered via surrogate in January 2018 — as was their youngest kid, Psalm West, in May 2019.

Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian both currently have one child each. Khloé and Tristian Thompson welcomed daughter True Thompson in April 2018, while Rob and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna share daughter Dream Renée Kardashian, who was born November 2016. Kylie Jenner’s youngest child Kylie Jenner announced that she gave birth in February 2018 to Stormi Webster. Stormi is her daughter with Travis Scott. The makeup artist has just announced that the couple is now expecting again.