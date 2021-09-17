Lucy Mecklenburgh shares a latest update on son Roman after horrifying hospital dash

Lucy Mecklenburgh has offered an update on her son Roman following his worrying hospital dash.

Lucy Mecklenburgh’s son Roman was taken to hospital after she and partner Ryan Thomas discovered him “blue in his cot.”

Lucy shared Friday morning that the tot, who was placed on a ventilator, has been at home for three days now and is doing well.

Ex reality star Lucy posted a snap of Roman sat cuddling a bunny rabbit toy to her Instagram Stories and penned: “Thank you for all your lovely messaged this is day 3 at home and we are just enjoying lots of special family time with [sic] our perfect boy.”

Yesterday, doting mum Lucy shared a heartbreaking photo of her son hooked up to an IV in hospital and opened up on the worrying few days she and partner Ryan endured. She wrote: “As some of you may have noticed,, we haven’t been on social media lately.

“Just over a week ago, I found Roman blue in his cot – probably every parent’s worst nightmare. Roman was taken to St Mary’s London intensive Care and put on a ventilator.

“Thankfully, we are now all home, and Roman is back to his cheeky self.

“I am eternally grateful to the ambulance service for arriving so quickly, to Basildon hospital, the CATS team (children action transport services) St Mary’s London PICU * Cosmic charity (Caring for babies & children in intensive care).

“I would love to do something in return and to hopefully help other sick children & their families.

“I’d love to help build the Children’s garden at Basildon hospital. It’s not usable right now and would bring joy to the children.

“I’d also like to support the Cosmic Charity with a donation from us and a promise I will support this charity as much as I can in the future. If you would be generous enough to support this incredible charity, there’s a Just Giving page in my bio which would mean the world to me if you made a donation, and this is why -Cosmic Charity raises significant funds for the children’s intensive care unit at St Mary’s hospital London which was Roman transported to when Basildon could simply do no more for him.

“The charity helps by funding high tech equipment that helps save children’s lives that the NHS is unable to fund, support an onsite accommodation for parents & families which I can confirm is so greatly appreciated by the parents of the children in intensive care to get some much-needed rest knowing they are so close; training and education for health professionals & clinical research into life-threatening childhood diseases.

“Funded incubators for babies in intensive care, hundreds of hours counseling for families and frontline staff.”

She added: “Although mentally we as a family may never fully recover, we feel extremely blessed to have our special boy home in our arms, and it has truly opened our eyes to all the hardworking superheroes working in our hospitals who dedicate their lives to helping others and how extremely lucky we are to have these incredible medical services free for us all in the UK. Thank you, NHS and all the charities that support the NHS.”