Casualty Stevie star’s life – from open-heart surgery to marrying EastEnders actor

Elinor Lawless is no stranger to a medical emergency – something which might come in handy as she joins the cast of Casualty.

The actress, 39 years old, is expected to join the Holby City Hospital’s medical team. But all is not as it seems with her character.

Elinor, a Draperstown, County Derry native, will join the emergency room as Stevie, a new consultant.

This medical professional will cause havoc by seeking revenge on her colleagues for a secret from the past.

She says she is hoping to use the role as a way of paying tribute to the teams of doctors and nurses who helped her through her own childhood health problems.

Elinor was three years old when doctors discovered a hole within her heart.

She eventually had open-heart surgery at the age of seven which helped her fully recover from the diagnosis.

Elinor has starred in EastEnders, where she was the Independent Sexual Violation Advisor. This role helped Ruby Allen navigate her horrific rape experience and subsequent court case.

Peter Basham, Elinor’s husband, appeared as PC Anthony Rogers on EastEnders 2019.

Joe, the couple’s four-year-old boy, is their one child. They often share photos with Joe, their precious four-year-old son, on their social media accounts.







Elinor has also previously secured roles in Shakespeare and Hathaway: Private Investigators and Doctors.

Peter has also had roles in the hit James Bond movie Skyfall, and in the detective series Sherlock.

Inception, his smash movie, also featured Peter alongside Peaky Blinders’ icon Cillian Murphy.

Peter played the part of Jet Captain to Cillian’s lead character Robert Fischer.

