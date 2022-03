The Kremlin is deploying a new weapon in the war on Ukraine — deepfake videos. One such video claimed to depict President Zelenskyy telling his soldiers to “surrender” and “give up your arms,” but no one was fooled by such an obvious fake. Zelenskyy responded quickly to the deepfake, telling his people there will be “no surrender.” Meanwhile, food shortages at Russian grocery stores are leading to fights, as Western sanctions against the country make basic necessities hard to come by.