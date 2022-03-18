Tylenol expires?

Francis Flaherty is the former director for FDA’s testing programs. “expiration dates put on by manufacturers typically have no bearing on whether a drug is usable for longer.”She suggests that drug companies are more interested profiting from expiration dates than following scientific facts. “It’s not profitable for them to have products on a shelf for 10 years. They want turnover” (via Reader’s Digest Canada).

This may seem like a rather skewed view, but it is indisputable that increasing the expiry dates for many medications would save consumers a lot of money and decrease sales for drug companies.

Doctors recommend Tylenol be used within four to five years after opening the bottle. Insider). It is also advisable to keep it dry and in a cool place to extend its shelf life. Tylenol tablets and capsules can last longer than liquid formulas.