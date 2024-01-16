Kourtney Kardashian stuns in post-baby body at Emmys with Travis Barker in first public appearance since giving birth

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Stun at 2024 Emmys Red Carpet! Find Out All The Juicy Details Here

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and her husband Travis Barker, 48, made a stunning appearance on the 2024 Emmys red carpet, marking their first public appearance together since welcoming their son, Rocky Thirteen.

The Glamorous Red Carpet Debut with a Statement Outfit

The couple appeared in matching all-black outfits, radiating the glamour and elegance that caught everyone’s attention. Kourtney rocked a silky black suit with a black lace bra underneath that accentuated her hourglass figure. She completed the striking look with black leather gloves and pointed stilettos, while her long dark hair was slicked back with an extreme side part. On the other hand, Travis sported a similar black blazer with a black button-up shirt, a black bowtie, and sunglasses, exuding sophistication and style.

THEY’RE OBSESSED: Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Kourtney’s Stunning Look!

Fans of The Kardashians couldn’t stop gushing over Kourtney’s incredible look. While some admired her graceful aging and the elegant look, others expressed their excitement about seeing the couple out together after staying home with their baby. It’s clear that fans are obsessed, unable to get enough of the couple’s captivating fashion statement at the Emmys red carpet.

The Controversy: Did Travis Really Leave Kourtney Alone with Their Newborn?

Earlier on Monday, Travis displayed his Emmys dressing room on Instagram, creating some controversy. Fans previously accused him of leaving his wife to care for their newborn alone, despite Travis sharing a photo of his dressing room as he geared up to perform at the award show. Even as Travis and host Anthony Anderson are set to open the evening with a “showstopping performance,” fans remain divided about his absence during the critical early months of their newborn.

The Sweet Moments: PDA and Togetherness

Of course, no red carpet appearance would be complete without a little PDA from Kourtney and Travis. The couple shared an intimate kiss for the cameras, showcasing their affection and togetherness.

Wrap Up: The 2024 Emmys Red Carpet Debut That everyone is Talking About

The stylish and glamorous appearance by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker captured the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. From their matching outfits to their affectionate moments, the couple stole the spotlight at the 2024 Emmys red carpet.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker completely owned the red carpet with their presence, proving that they are a force to be reckoned with in the fashion and entertainment world. Their bold fashion choices and public display of affection have stirred up a storm of excitement and controversy, setting the stage for new conversations surrounding The Kardashian-Barker union and their future appearances.