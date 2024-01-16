Emmy Awards 2024 LIVE: Anthony Anderson takes the stage after Laverne Cox’s red carpet blunder!

The 2024 Emmy Awards: Catch All the Biggest Moments and Surprises

TV’s biggest night is happening right now! From the star-studded arrivals to the thrilling award presentations, here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Hollywood Gathers for the 2024 Emmy Awards

The 2024 Emmy Awards, hosted by Anthony Anderson and broadcast live on Fox, have finally arrived after being delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Join us as we take a closer look at the night’s biggest highlights and most memorable moments.

A Look at Red Carpet Fashion and Unforgettable Blunders

The Emmy Awards’ red carpet was bustling with excitement and glamour. However, actress Laverne Cox faced an awkward blunder when she accidentally introduced Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham as Hannah Waddington. Viewers took to social media to comment on the “uncomfortable” moment, showcasing the unexpected and unscripted nature of live events.

Notable Wins and Must-See Performances

As the night unfolds, notable wins and unforgettable performances are sure to captivate viewers. Ayo Edebiri took home the first award of the night for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in The Bear. Additionally, Quinta Brunson accepted the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance in Abbott Elementary, leading to an emotional and heartfelt moment on stage.

