Kourtney Kardashian dumps BFF Addison Rae for Megan Fox as star is ‘bothered’ by TikToker talking about her on WWHL

KOURTNEY Kardashian and Addison Rae’s super close friendship is on the rocks, with the KUWTK star dumping her in favor of Megan Fox.

According to Central Recorder, the reality star ditched Addison Rae, 20-year-old TikToker following Addison’s comments about Scott and Kourtney in a TV interview.

Kourtney, 42 has been getting close with the gorgeous actress after their partners, Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly, became friends.

Fans have noticed that Kourtney has been drifting away from Addison’s younger sister, despite her appearance in He’s All That (Netflix original movie).

Central Recorder spoke with a source close enough to Kourtney to learn more about the cause of the pair’s sudden rift.

“The fact of the matter is that Addison is closer to her kids’ age than she is to Kourtney’s. They got close for a minute, but Kourtney is perturbed by Addison for a couple reasons.”

“Addison commented on her and Scott on wwhl when she should have just deflected the question.”.

In an interview with Andy Cohen, Addison previously spoke about Scott’s and Kourtney’s relationship.

Cohen was quick to interview Addison after multiple media outlets reported that Scott had been single again.

When she was asked if Scott and her former BFF, Kourt, were “destined to be together,” the TikToker chose to respond to the question bluntly rather than refusing to comment.

The star didn’t find the comment appropriate and the friendship between the stars has been reported to have taken a hit.

Megan Fox is the new Kardashian BFF. The source said that they have been close lately.

“Kourtney and Megan have known each other for some time, have a lot in common, and are fully aware that they are both total milfs.”

“Not to mention that their men are so tight. They are more powerful right now together much more than they would be apart.”.

Stars recently stunned fans with a raunchy photoshoot to promote Kim Kardashian’s underwear brand SKIMS.

They stunned fans with the Jersey Triangle Bralette, and the Jersey Dipped Thong.

With their provocative underwear shots, the pair won over friends and followers on social media. They covered up their exposed chests with their fingers.

Fox, 35, captioned the post “Kourt, forever isn’t long enough 🖤 Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot — an immersive experience @skims“.

