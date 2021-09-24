J Balvin lovingly celebrates Valentina Ferrer’s birthday

J Balvin lovingly celebrates Valentina Ferrer's birthday
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

J Balvin lovingly celebrates Valentina Ferrer's birthday

Valentina Ferrer celebrated her birthday over the weekend, with her boyfriend J Balvin and their son, Rio. J Balvin provided a variety gifts and surprises to Ferrer, who turned 28 on September 19, 2011.

J Balvin surprised Ferrer with a loving and public tribute in front of the crowds of The Neon Experience, an event featuring Latin music in Las Vegas. It had the participation of a variety of reggeatoneros, like Rauw Alejandro and Karol G. J Balvin’s performance was joined by Jowell y Randy, where they did celebrated old school reggaeton. “Happy birthday to the mother of my son, Valentina. I love you, I love you so much. Thank you for being a great woman, I’m proud of you,” He stated.

Photos and videos captured by friends show that J Balvin took Valentina’s birthday very seriously, decorating a private plane with balloons and a happy birthday banner in order to commemorate the date alongside some of Valentina’s closest friends. A private party was also held with lots of food, drink, and music.

J Balvin’s posted his personal message on his Instagram, where he wrote a loving tribute. “Happy birthday to the mother of my son!! Happiness is what you represent!! The photo says everything,” He wrote. “I love You.” The post was a hit with his followers, who’ve provided thousands of reactions, from likes to supportive comments on their relationship.

Latest News

Previous articleKourtney Kardashian dumps BFF Addison Rae for Megan Fox as star is ‘bothered’ by TikToker talking about her on WWHL
Next articleWhat We Know About Moderna’s Combination Vaccine For COVID-19 And The Flu

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder