J Balvin lovingly celebrates Valentina Ferrer’s birthday

Valentina Ferrer celebrated her birthday over the weekend, with her boyfriend J Balvin and their son, Rio. J Balvin provided a variety gifts and surprises to Ferrer, who turned 28 on September 19, 2011.

J Balvin surprised Ferrer with a loving and public tribute in front of the crowds of The Neon Experience, an event featuring Latin music in Las Vegas. It had the participation of a variety of reggeatoneros, like Rauw Alejandro and Karol G. J Balvin’s performance was joined by Jowell y Randy, where they did celebrated old school reggaeton. “Happy birthday to the mother of my son, Valentina. I love you, I love you so much. Thank you for being a great woman, I’m proud of you,” He stated.

Photos and videos captured by friends show that J Balvin took Valentina’s birthday very seriously, decorating a private plane with balloons and a happy birthday banner in order to commemorate the date alongside some of Valentina’s closest friends. A private party was also held with lots of food, drink, and music.

J Balvin’s posted his personal message on his Instagram, where he wrote a loving tribute. “Happy birthday to the mother of my son!! Happiness is what you represent!! The photo says everything,” He wrote. “I love You.” The post was a hit with his followers, who’ve provided thousands of reactions, from likes to supportive comments on their relationship.