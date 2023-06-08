Kourtney admits to removing herself from family chat after a nasty fight with Kim

KOURTNEY Kardashian admits that she quit the Kardashian family chat group because of her disagreement with Kim.

The trailers of season three, The Kardashians from Hulu, teased an intense feud that raged between Kourtney (44), and Kim (42).

Kourtney spoke about the fight with Khloe at the Hulu FYC on Tuesday. Deadline.

In the teasers, Kourtney angrily accused Kim of using her wedding as a “business opportunity.”

The feud was brought up by Khloe: “This is when you and Kim… Oh my god, I now have to hear on our family group chat about these two for the next four months”

Kourtney replied with “I have removed myself from chat.”

Khloe later admitted she had added the mother to chats.

I said, ‘You’re actually going to sit here, you’re going to listen to all of us.’ So I added her back to four chats and she keeps going, ‘How am I back in this chat?'”

KIM RESPONDS TO THE DRAMA

Kim has spoken out publicly about the feud she had with Kourtney.

Savannah Guthrie asks: “After so many years, do you feel like saying: I think I’m tired of showing this part my life to everyone?”

Reality star responded: “When I signed up to this, I wanted to be honest. And there are obviously seasons in which some people just feel that they want some boundaries to protect certain things while others would like to reveal more.

I’m blessed to have so many people around me that we respect each other’s personal space.

Kim said: “This is probably the most difficult and emotional season I’ve ever experienced with family.”

Savannah asked “Why? It’s said that there was tension between you, Kourtney and her over the wedding. Does that explain it?”

“Yeah, we have been there and will always be okay. It’s always been family. That’s the way we’ve grown up. Although I am proud of everyone being vulnerable, I also know that many other families are going through the same things.

She admitted, “Might be on different levels of experience but I am proud that we are still so open. We’re still driving to share and show so much.”

Savannah asked Kim whether there is an “aftermath”, when Kim has disagreements with her family after the episode airs.

“Yeah, there are different cycles. We film, we think that we’re great, we make-up, then we edit and I can see everything she is saying behind my back. She also knows what I am saying behind her back.”

The tension is raised again and you must wait for more months to get the opinions of others. This is what I call a therapy cycle.

It can get really tough and emotionally charged. “But at the end, I think we will continue to share our lives and that is something I do not see changing any time soon,” said she.

CRAZY SEASON

During a scathing preview clip for the new season of the Hulu show, Kourtney slammed her rival sister Kim for having “no respect” or “boundaries.”

The sneak peek was posted on The Kardashians Instagram account with the caption: “it’s all happening… watch#TheKardashiansMay 25th,@hulu.”

The preview showed the reflections of Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, 25, Kendall, and Khloe as the sisters posed in slow-motion in a vanity mirror.

Snippets from the upcoming season were shown between the appearance of each sister, accompanied by voiceover provided by the featured Kardashian or Jenner.

The Skims founder was shown first, forming her famous pout in the mirror with her previously dyed platinum blonde hair still intact.

The woman was heard to say: “Even though I’m crazy, I won’t fight my family.” Bottom line.”

The preview cut away to Kim, Kourtney and their dinner table. From across the room the two siblings seemed to be making side-eyes at each other.

The Lemme founder was shown next, wearing sunglasses and large, ornate diamond-encrusted earrings.

Kourtney announced in the voiceover that “there’s not respect” or “there’s boundaries.”

In the trailer, a clip showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alumna looking annoyed while her makeup was applied.

Kylie was heard saying, “I don’t believe that anyone has done wrong” in reference to Kim and Kourtney’s dispute. I can see both sides.”

Kendall’s voiceover was heard: “As Sisters, We Have to Uplift Each Other.” Khloe revealed, “The tension has been brewing” before asking, “How Did We Get Here?”

Kim smiled in the preview and said, “It will all come out.” It’s our therapy.”

