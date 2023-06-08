AGT fans fear for Howie Mandel after his eye appears swollen shut in concerning new video

HOWIE MANDEL has released a new clip that leaves fans wondering what happened to him.

Howie, 67, posted Video Instagram captioned “#fail.”

The AGT judge in the picture has a lip and an eye that are swollen.

His clear-frame sunglasses are perched on his top head. He is wearing a dark sweatshirt.

The television host stated in the video that “This is what you get when you use an EpiPen without a filter.”

The swollen lip and eye were actually caused by the filter. It was not an emergency. However, some fans didn’t believe it.

The question was asked: “Is this Covid?”

One person blamed the incident on bee stings, while another called him an addict of adrenaline.

Howie has been stunned into silence by the America’s Got Talent team after a disastrous acrobatic on season 18 premiere.

The acrobatic trio is made up of Sofiia, Tkachuk and Karpovych.ThreeG.

The trio has only been together for two years, but the members have done acrobatics their whole lives.

The performance began sexy as the girls ditched colorful blazers and donned a sleeker outfit.

The tower of women began to shake after assuming a position that defied gravity.

Olena didn’t take long to fall on Sofiia.

The fall elicited gasps and screams from judges Howie and Sofia Vergara, 50, who physically turned away from the stage.

The strong and determined women stood up and brushed it off, but even AGT veteran Simon Cowell, 63, looked nervous for them to continue.

Olena, the woman who was being thrown in the air by these women, performed an impeccable maneuver.

Heidi Klum (49), and all the judges, began to applaud in admiration at the performance.

Then, a large and thick mat was brought out on stage, and it was clear the women were about to perform a very dangerous stunt.

Howie attempted to stop the show by talking to other judges, saying “I just can’t see this.”

They fell for the last time during the try. Although they looked dismayed, the women tried their best to keep a positive attitude in front of everyone.

Howie unveiled a smelly secret about his co-star in a new video when the judges got together to film a no-holds-barred ask us anything session for Instagram.

In the clip, Sophia, Heidi, Howie, and Terry Crews, 54, stood in their outfits from the Season 18 premiere.

The group threw large playing cards back and forth, with each card holding a question for the TV stars to answer truthfully.

Heidi, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday in a slinky sheer bodysuit, read out a divisive question to her colleagues.

It read, “Everyone is a pet-peeve.” “Tell us about a pet-peeve that someone has in the group.

The comedian Howie jumped in before anyone else could answer: “When a judge next to you says that garlic soup should be eaten one hour prior to each broadcast because it is healthy.”

Heidi, sitting next to Howie and Sophia, was looking worried as Howie spoke.

Howie began to accuse her as the model held up the cards in a playful gesture.

