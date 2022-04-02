Kotex, NJ Governor and Other

We’ve reached April Fool’s Day 2022, and the varying humorous hit-or-miss gags that come along with it. This year is full of tricks, from fake products to joke marketing strategy changes, to plays about what a business actually does.
Many bird-themed jokes are now flying. Many people also think of chocolate. Omaha Steaks made a “Meat Sweats”To encourage the odor of meat, use a scented deodorant Heardle‘s song of the day delivered a throwback prank, and T-Mobile changed their signature shade to “New Magenta.” Here are some more of the best pranks of April Fool’Day 2022