Kotex, NJ Governor and Other

We’ve reached April Fool’s Day 2022, and the varying humorous hit-or-miss gags that come along with it. This year is full of tricks, from fake products to joke marketing strategy changes, to plays about what a business actually does.

Many bird-themed jokes are now flying. Many people also think of chocolate. Omaha Steaks made a “Meat Sweats”To encourage the odor of meat, use a scented deodorant Heardle‘s song of the day delivered a throwback prank, and T-Mobile changed their signature shade to “New Magenta.” Here are some more of the best pranks of April Fool’Day 2022

We are currently working on an edit button — Twitter (@Twitter) April 1, 2022

Meet Tiny Gulp. At just 0.7 ounces, it’s the perfect little sip for only 7 cents. Visit any 7ELEVEn today to meet the newest member in the Gulp Family. pic.twitter.com/sVsVw0gi9O — 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven) April 1, 2022

There have been major changes to our forecast pages. To avoid any confusion between °F and °C, we’ve converted all of our temperatures to Kelvin. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/m1qCmjXVZ2 — National Weather Service (@NWS) April 1, 2022