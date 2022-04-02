Kotex, NJ Governor and Other

Kotex, NJ Governor and Other
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

We’ve reached April Fool’s Day 2022, and the varying humorous hit-or-miss gags that come along with it. This year is full of tricks, from fake products to joke marketing strategy changes, to plays about what a business actually does. 

Many bird-themed jokes are now flying. Many people also think of chocolate. Omaha Steaks made a “Meat Sweats”To encourage the odor of meat, use a scented deodorant Heardle‘s song of the day delivered a throwback prank, and T-Mobile changed their signature shade to “New Magenta.” Here are some more of the best pranks of April Fool’Day 2022

Latest News

Previous articleScarlett Johansson, Colin Jost Alludely Avoiding Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Ignoring Their Calls. Unverified Report Says

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact