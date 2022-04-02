Billie Eilish Has Harsh Response To Criticism Of Her Oscars Dress

Billie Eilish Has Harsh Response To Criticism Of Her Oscars Dress
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Billie Eilish Has Harsh Response To Criticism Of Her Oscars Dress

Billie Eilish is not a fashion critic. The singer responded to TikToker Kolten Kephart’s critique on March 31 by a TikTokEilish could be seen sitting on the toilet, flashing a middle finger as Kephart put her in his. Eilish was seen in the split-screen video sitting on the bathroom toilet, giving Kephart a middle finger, as Kephart placed her in his. “worst dressed” category. “i HAVENT had enough of my s***,”She wrote the caption. “I am s******g right now.”

Fans were astonished by Eilish’s reaction and praised the fact that she responded so brutally. “What a perfect response,”A user wrote it, while another fan added. “This is why I love you.”Others, however, said she looked good. “amazing”It was a beautiful night.

Eilish is open about how her style has changed over the years. VogueIn May 2021, she was so concerned about how people view her body and what she wears. “My thing is that I can do whatever I want,”She said. “It’s all about what makes you feel good … If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f*** it — if you feel like you look good, you look good.”We couldn’t agree with you more

Latest News

Previous articleKotex, NJ Governor and Other

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact