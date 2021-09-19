Al Roker and Wife Deb Roberts Mark Marriage Milestone With Picture Perfect Getaway

Today Show meteorologist Al Roker and ABC News journalist Deborah Roberts celebrated a significant anniversary this weekend with a romantic trip to Pairs. The two shared several photos from their trip to France, where they met up with their 22-year-old daughter, Leila Roker, who graduated from the American University of Paris. Roker and Roberts were married on Sept. 16, 1995. They also have Nicholas.

Roker (67) and Roberts (60) began sharing photos from Paris on Thursday to mark the 26th anniversary. “Today marks 26 years that [Roberts] and I started a wonderful adventure that continues to thrill and delight. Thank you for the love, laughter, and the children who are truly the gifts that keep giving,” Roker wrote, alongside a photo taken outside a Paris cafe.

Roberts shared photos from their wedding and more from their trip to France. “The sumptuous journey began 26 years ago today,” Roberts wrote. “It has been a true and delicious adventure. Ups. Downs. Better. Worse. Coasting …joyriding, and holding on tight along the way. So thrilled to share this full life with you [Roker]. Happy anniversary dear. Here’s to so many more!”

Leila, a Parisian journalist, and the couple met again. On Friday, they dined at a restaurant that offered a stunning view of the Eiffel tower. Roberts called it the “best anniversary gift… ever.” Robers shared photos of Paris’ monuments on Saturday. “Serene Saturday. Monuments and moments,” she wrote.

This is Roker’s second trip abroad, having spent part of the summer covering the Olympics in Tokyo for NBC. Roker was also able to spend more time in Japan with Leila, who was also there. “My middle girl, Leila, is a production runner for the primetime show on Peacock, and she’s always wanted to do this,” Roker told PEOPLE in July. Leila was “fascinated” by the production runners when she was three years old during the Salt Lake City Olympics, and it was a job she has “always wanted to do.”

Some of Roker’s fondest memories with his family come from the Olympics. “Those are some of my fondest memories, bringing my kids to the Olympics and my wife Debra would come,” He said that this summer. “We would have great times. So for the kids, it’s kind of special for them to see this.”

Roker was reporting from Louisiana just weeks before Hurricane Ida struck. His job placed him in dangerous circumstances. Many of his fans believed he was too old to do such a thing, but he insisted that he was. “For all those who were worried about me out on [Lake Pontchartrain] a), I volunteered to do this. Part of the job. b) My crew and I were safe, and we are back at our hotel, and c) for those who think I’m too old to be doing this, try and keep up,” He also shared it on Instagram. “So happy You’re safe. And sweetie, you’re the bomb. And we all know it,” Roberts expressed support by writing an Instagram post.