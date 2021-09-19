Kim Kardashian’s neighbors ‘trying to stop her from building an underground vault & subterranean center’ at $60M LA home

KIM Kardashian’s neighbors are trying to stop her from building an underground vault and subterranean wellness center.

The 40-year old appears to have huge renovation plans for her $60 million Los Angeles home.

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, Kim’s neighbors have asked a judge to stop the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star from adding numerous over the top features to her home.

Some of the new additions include “underground vault, subterranean parking, an attached subterranean ‘wellness center’ and a detached guardhouse,” according to the paperwork.

Sarah Key, a resident, filed the paperwork. She named Hidden Hills Community Association as the respondent.

The neighbor also asked the Association to end the TV personality’s plan to “flatten two hills” and build upon “two high-pressure gas transmission lines.”

TAKING AWAY THE NEIGHBORHOOD’S CHARM

She explained that she wants the neighborhood to keep its “natural and rustic county setting” and argued that building the gas lines will put “Hidden Hills community members at risk of catastrophic bodily injury and irreparable real personal property damage.”

Additionally, the filing states that Kim’s plans “can and will cause irreparable harm at a minimum to the destruction of two hills of Hidden Hills” and “moving forward these two development projects may cause loss of a life.”

PRICEY RENOVATIONS

Kim purchased the mansion with her ex-husband Kanye West, 44, in 2014 for a reported $20million.

The couple invested millions in renovating the home, and they worked with Axel Vervoordt (a Belgian architect) to create an all-white interior.

Kim, Kanye and their children lived with Kris Jenner, 65 years old, during the renovation, which was documented on KUWTK. This was before the family moved into their mansion in December 2017.

Back in April 2018, Kris revealed that the house cost $60million on Twitter.

Kim filed for divorce with Kanye in February. They share their daughters North, 8 and Chicago, 3 years old, as well as their sons Saint, 5 and Psalm 2, who are both five and two.

‘MONEY PIT’

During a previous episode of KUWTK, Kim admitted to Kris that her pricey pad was a “money pit.”

While recruiting Kris to help her look for a new house, the SKIMS founder said: “You’re going to love this area. I’m doing an LED screen the size of the blue outline.

“The whole wall will be a TV. And then getting a big run and a huge circle couch that’s like a U and super deep.”

She then displayed her living room, which was covered with plastic wrap and had a large hole in the middle.

“I have never known you to not be in construction in this house since you bought it,” Kris said.

“I know. It’s the money pit,” Kim replied with an annoyed tone of voice and an eye roll.

The family matriarch then reminisced on the time Kim and Kanye lived with her, sharing: “When I walked in here and saw you doing all this work, it reminded you of when you and Kanye moved in with me.

“It was so great, I love those times.”

