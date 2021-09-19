I got my boyfriend’s initials tattooed above my bikini line

A MORTIFIED teen revealed she got her boyfriend’s initials tattooed above her bikini line – only for him to dump her by text just two weeks later.

Megan Carey was so in love with her boyfriend, she promised to get the tattoo done even though they had just been back together.

Megan Carey got her boyfriend's initials tattooed on her – and then he dumped her two weeks later

Megan got a 'J' tattooed above her bikini line

The 19-year-old took the drastic step of getting the delicate design of a love heart going into the letter ‘J’ on her bikini line in mid-August, thinking they would be together forever.

Two weeks later, she says she woke up to a text from her boyfriend about a breakup. It was after they had argued again.

Now, the accountancy student warns other young girls not to get tattoos about their partners. She says it’s a waste of time and even admits that even the tattoo artist laughed at her. Despite being urged by her friends to reconsider, she is still adamant that it was wrong.

Megan, who hails from Wigan in Greater Manchester, stated that the relationship was not perfect from the beginning, but she was more comfortable with the relationship after a breakup.

“He was 21 years older than me so I believed it was a serious relationship.

“He was planning on having a sleeve tattoo done and I’d mentioned working my name into it and said I’d get one for him as well.

He agreed to do it, and it made him very happy.

“But, we began arguing and a few months later he went on night out. I woke up at 5:30 in the morning to receive a text message saying that he had ended his relationship with me.

“I assumed he would message me to let us know he was at home, but instead it said, “I’m sorry Megan. The arguing is exhausting.”

“It came as a total shock. All I could do was laugh about the tattoo because otherwise I’d cry.”

The teen started a relationship with her ex boyfriend in November 2020. They were happy together for seven months, until June of this year, when the cracks began to show.

The young couple had to work part-time jobs during the summer break at university, which meant they struggled to spend time together. They also started to argue a lot.

After three weeks of arguing, they split up and went on a short break before finally deciding to make it work.

Megan explained that Megan met her ex through a friend.

It wasn’t until months later, that I gave him a chance. We got together.

We went through the honeymoon phase for the first few months, as do most relationships. But after a while we began to fight and clash a lot.

“I got a part time job as a waitress over summer and it all went down[hill] from there – we saw each other a lot less because he was working in the day and I was working at the night.”

Megan reports that the couple, who had been together for a month, got back together in July. Megan said they began to talk about getting tattoos of their initials.

Megan, despite the concerns of her friends and the tattoo artist, decided to get her boyfriend’s initial tattooed.

However, he was already in a serious relationship breakup by August and had decided to tattoo her name on her.

Megan stated that he sent me laughing faces when I messaged him to book in. When I went to get the tattoo done, he took the mick and said “What are you doing?”

He said that he would do it small enough to cover easily. That should have been a red warning sign. It was so small that he didn’t charge me anything.

“My ex was not as I expected. He was very calm and didn’t seem too bothered. After that, we never spoke again about it. It was possible that it was the shock.

After some arguing, he went on a night-out and I woke up at five in the morning to find a text message advising me that he had ended his relationship with me. Megan Carey

“My friends thought I was an absolute idiot for getting it and said not to, I should’ve listened.”

The teen has now been left with an uncomfortable reminder of her past relationship which she plans on removing in the near future.

Megan Carey hopes to be a warning to others about making the same mistake, particularly when it comes to getting their partner’s initials or name tattooed.

Megan said, “Just knowing that I still have his initial tattooed upon me is the worst.” I regret getting it done 100 percent.

“I will either cover it up or have it lasered off. I don’t know yet.

“To anyone thinking of getting a partner’s initial tattooed I would say don’t even bother, it’s a waste of time and not worth it.”

Megan was so smitten with her boyfriend she said she would get the inking done, despite only just getting back together from a break

The accountancy student is now warning other young girls to never get a tattoo about a partner

Megan took the bold step to go and get her boyfriend's initial tattooed in mid August despite concerns from both her friends and the tattoo artist

