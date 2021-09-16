Kim Kardashian’s Full Coverage Met Gala Dress Gains Attention

Kim Kardashian’s full coverage all-black Balenciaga ensemble, which she wore to the 2021 Met Gala, has sparked many conversations online as many fans reacted to the dramatic look. The “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star stunned her fans with the full-coverage black Balenciaga dress she wore on Monday to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 2021 Met Gala. The unique look was a black T-shirt, long train, and built-in leggings with heels. Kardashian wore a long, black ponytail and a full face mask.

Fans reacted to Kim Kardashian’s head-turning look by posting a side-by-side photo of Kardashian at the Met Gala with Harry Potter dementors. many users reacted to the reality star by comparing her to characters from movies, including Batman and dementors from “Harry Potter.”

One Twitter user, who has now received over 22 thousand likes for their tweet, shared a side of Kardashian’s Met Gala look with dementors from Harry Potter. The tweet read, “Spot the difference Kim Kardashian X Dementor.” Another Twitter user edited the photo of Kardashian and created their own for the horror TV series “American Horror Story,” created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. It was not long before other Twitter users continued with their tweets. Some made Kardashian and her dramatic look into Batman.

While some users compared the KKW Beauty founder to movie characters, many users online compared Kardashian’s look with her younger sister Kendall Jenner. Jenner wore a sheer rhinestone-embellished Givenchy gown which was a completely different look to that of her older sister. Fans quickly mocked the gowns. Although many users online used Kardashian’s fashion statement to have a little fun, Vogue shared an interesting take on the Balenciaga haute couture gown.

The outlet explained that the look gave Kardashian something that she does not have, which was anonymity. Her famous features were hidden completely by her blacked-out face and outfit.