Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson jets off abroad as solo launch is delayed

The former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has taken a well-earned holiday, with her solo career having been delayed. Jesy enjoyed a cocktail on a roof terrace as she soaked up the sun

Before her highly-anticipated solo album, the former Little Mix singer deleted her Instagram posts and unfollowed everybody.

But, the singer of Little Mix has taken a vacation and delayed the release of her first single.

“Lunch settings,” In a post to her 8.3million Instagram followers, Jesy was credited with writing the song, along with three heart-face emoticons.

As she panned the camera to show her fans a 360-degree view of the stunning skyline, the singer looked elegant in a green beanie hat and white crop top.

As she enjoyed a cocktail, the singer seemed relaxed and enjoying the sunshine.

Jesy’s debut solo single is Boyz.

And why not as she waits to embark on what is likely going to be a busy promotional tour ahead of her eagerly-awaited shot at solo stardom.

“This is the new chapter for me,” Insta users liked the post by almost 1.8 million, which teased Jesy.

“For me, this is the music I’ve always wanted to make. I don’t think anyone is gonna [sic] expect it.”

The star’s video teased some new songs, new outfits, and, most importantly for her supporters, some new music.

Due to her long-term mental health issues will be her first music release since December 2020, when she left Little Mix.

And in May this year, the hitmaker announced she had signed for Polydor Records and that she was going to release solo material for the first time later this year.

Boyz is her first single, though a release date has yet to be confirmed.

Jesy spent weeks teasing her new material through a wall-to-wall promotional campaign.

Jesy even jetted to America to start her solo career.

Jesy had been due to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York with Nicki Minaj, but Nicki pulled out, and the plug was pulled on the premiere.

“Jesy and Nicki were in talks to perform Boyz at the VMAs, and Jesy even headed out to the US especially,” a source told The Sun.

“However, Nicki has now dropped out, meaning that idea is now in the bin, and Jesy’s big reveal has been pushed back even further.

“The single is still having the final touches put on it and is still hopefully on course to be out later this month.

“But given the delays so far, no one wants to put an exact date on it just in case. Jesy is raring to go, and these things are out of her control.”