Paul Merson was Amazed by Manchester United’s Game

THE CITY WOULD HAVE SHUT YOUNG BOYS OUT

Young Boys “wouldn’t have touched the ball” if they were playing a 10-man Manchester City rather than United.

That’s ex-England striker Paul Merson’s claim – as he blames boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for United’s surprise 2-1 Champions League loss in Switzerland.

“If that was Manchester City with 10 men, Young Boys would not have touched the ball!” 👀 Paul Merson was puzzled by Man Utd’s game management as they lost 2-1 to the Swiss side after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off 🎙💬 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 15, 2021

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s first-half red card turned the match after Cristiano Ronaldo’s early opener.

And Jesse Lingard’s 95th-minute blunder gifted the home side one of their most famous victories ever.

Former Arsenal star Merson told Sky Sports: “If If that was Man City with 10 men, Young Boys wouldn’t touch the ball

“It’s the manager. Look at the substitutions.”

Merse argued Ronaldo “petrified” Young Boys – whereas his replacement Lingard’s style in chasing back to get the ball helped the hosts push forward.

He said: “If you’ve got pace that way, the other team can’t squeeze the game and that’s all they did.

“They just went to the halfway line, said there’s no threat behind, we’ll just keep them penned in…

“You bring Greenwood on for Ronaldo if you’re going to bring Ronaldo off.”