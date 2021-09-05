Roy Keane and Ian Wright react Gareth Southgate moves Trent Alexander-Arnold in Midfield England’s World Cup!

Alexander-Arnold will play in England’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra, at Wembley. This position could be his future under Gareth Southgate.

Alexander-Arnold was unable to attend Euro 2020 because of an injury. However, he has struggled to cement himself in Southgate’s plans due to the competition in his natural position with Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier being preferred to Reece James.

Trippier and James are starting the Group I match. Anfield’s starlet will now be able to demonstrate his attacking skills down the middle of the pitch.

After the Three Lions manager explained the decision, Wright and Keane had their own opinions, speaking to ITV pundits.

“Yeah, I think it’s no problem for him to experiment today. What we’ve seen with Trent over the last couple of seasons, question marks over his defending but when he’s got time on the ball he’s like a midfielder there.

“The quality of his passing, decision-making, we’ll see that today. I think as a professional football player you have to be able to adapt and play different positions today against the opposition, it’s ideal for him,” said Keane.

Wright added on whether he was worried about the switch: ” Gareth stated that his abilities are exceptional and available for all to see. It’s perfect for him to play it in a game such as this

Alexander-Arnold, England’s future in midfield, is it possible?

“This is something Gareth has to do because if he thinks we can advance to later stages of tournaments, semi-finals, finals he’s going to use him in this way then yeah it’s no problem.”

Wright stated.”brilliant.”

“I think that’s really healthy for England,”

“If a player like Trent Alexander Arnold’s ability can’t get that place in the team simply because of the caliber of players we’ve got there but maybe we can put him somewhere else where he can thrive then, I think that’s brilliant for the squad.” Mason Mount claims England after Euros final heartbreak “coming back stronger” Southgate spoke out to ITV about his decision and why he believes the 22-year old will impress. He explained.

“Well we know he is an outstanding footballer and we’ve wanted to look at him in midfield for a little while, we feel today is a good opportunity, “But he’s got to play the role his own way we’re quite happy for him to go wide and deliver that killer passes.”

“He is fabulous with the ball, in particular at club level, he’s been interchanging with Harvey Elliott appearing inside the pitch, so we’ll be hoping maybe he’s a little bit more comfortable in those areas than he maybe was last year.