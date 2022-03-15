Kim Kardashian Posted a Comment After Kanye West Claims He isn’t Allowed to See Their Children

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently going through a divorce. It has been about a year since the split. As things progress, their legal and personal disputes became very public. West has taken to social networking to accuse his ex on numerous occasions. Something he’s taken great issue with is his alleged access to their kids and, just recently, he once again claimed that he’s not allowed to see them on a consistent basis. Kardashian, however, has since publicly commented on the matter and didn’t mince words when doing so.

Kanye West went to Instagram to post a photo of a backpack belonging to his and Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter, North. Three pins were attached to it, one of West’s face, one of Kardashian’s and another of an alien. The Grammy winner wrote in his caption that the bag was his daughter’s. “allowed”Last week, you can see her:

When I was a teenager, this was in my daughter’s back pack. “allowed” to see her last week This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive

Kim Kardashian responded to the post with a number of replies, including one that was deleted. Kim Kardashian left a comment that has since been deleted. People He claimed that she had asked her to respond and she did. “stop this narrative”:

This is a long story. I was just picking up my children for school.

Ye first explained his ex’s supposed co-parenting During an extensive interview earlier this year, he was able to recall how methods were used. At the time, he recalled a situation in which he was allegedly barred from entering the SKIMS founder’s home when he arrived to take their children to school. These rules, he claims, were imposed on him. “hadn’t been defined”He was at the time. He claimed that she had a new boyfriend. (Instagram-official) boyfriend, Pete Davidson He was present in the house at the time. Around the same time, he also claimed he hadn’t been invited to daughter Chicago’s birthday party. He was eventually incarcerated. Kylie Jenner and Travis Barker were shouted Thanks for your support.

Kim Kardashian reportedly wasn’t happy with her former beau’s comments, as sources claim that she wants her children ”to have a strong relationship with both parents.” However, she also reportedly wants her ex to “respect the boundaries and structure she has put in place” for their children.”

Parents are the stars of parenting. conflict over North’s TikTok usage . The “Jesus Walks”His ex-spouse was called out by the writer, who stated that their child could only use the social networking app if he approved the content. The Kardashians Star clapped Back He stated that he “constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create.”

It is still to be seen if Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will reach an agreement on how to parent their children. Both seem to be holding firm to their respective views.