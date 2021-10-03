Kim Kardashian – Kim Kardashian’s Hottest Look ‘Self-Involved’Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

Is there tension within the Kardashian family? According to one tabloid: Kim KardashianYou are fed up Kourtney KardashianPut her relationship with Travis Barker ahead of the family’s brand. Gossip CopThe story is investigated.

Kim Kardashian Is Upset With Kourtney Kardashian?

The most recent report from OK! alleges Kim has had enough of Kourtney’s laziness and self-involvement. Instead of focusing on Kardashian family work projects, Kourtney would rather put her romance with Barker at the center of her life. “Kim feels like she’s carrying the weight of the Kardashian brand on her shoulders right now,”Insider recipes Kim Kardashian is busy according to a Kardashian family insider. “wooing advertisers and streaming bosses” after Keep Up With the KardashiansEnded its 14-year-old tenure.

It appears like Kourtney isn’t as focused on the family business as her sister Kim is. Kourtney appears to be too busy with Poosh her lifestyle website and spending her free time with Travis Barker. Although it’s frustrating to see Kourtney ignoring the family brand, the magazine says it’s of no surprise to Kim. Kim leaks from insiders “feels it’s the same old story with Kourtney, who wants all the benefits of being a Kardashian without doing any of the work.”

The Kardashian Family Drama

Is it really true? Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are feuding over opposing work ethics. It’s not possible. While it’s true Kourtney can’t seem to get enough of Barker, Kim isn’t labeling Kourtney as “more self-involved than she was before!” Kim even recently defended Kourtney and Barker’s relationship during her appearance on Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I love their relationship. They’ve grown so much together,”Kim spoke out about Kourtney Barker. It’s pretty apparent there’s zero tension between Kim and Kourtney, and OK! certainly doesn’t know what it’s talking about. Also, Kim and Kourtney are busy pursuing their own business ventures, so it’s not like Kourtney is being “lazy,”As the tabloid reports.

History Of False Reports – The Tabloids

This report is not credible if you need more reasons to discredit it OK! just consider the magazine’s history of publishing false news. For example, the outlet alleged Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis were “meant to be” and that friends were trying to set them up. Aniston seemed content being single.

The tabloid also claimed Miley Cyrus was regretting her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. While Cyrus admitted she’ll “always love” Hemsworth, it didn’t mean she wanted to jump back into a relationship with him. Once again, the tabloid twisted a celebrity’s public image to form an enticing narrative.