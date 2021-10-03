Is this Controversial Star Going to Fill in For Wendy Williams?

According to Page SixIf Wendy Williams doesn’t return to her show on time for Season 13, Nick Cannon could take over the timeslot. “The executives have been talking,”The outlet was informed of the source. “They are keeping a close eye on [Williams’] recovery and hoping for the best. But they have pushed back [her] show premiere several times so they are already thinking of a backup plan.”

The source continues: “It would not be a far stretch for Nick to take her time slot … Debmar-Mercury [which produces both shows] is really pushing to make Nick Cannon’s show a huge success.”According to the source, Cannon “already has a major platform, and a huge fanbase, so it is an easy win,”Williams can decide to leave if she doesn’t want to go back. Cannon and Williams are both syndicated talk shows so stations may have difficulty replacing Williams’ show, but there could be deals to make it a seamless transition.

Page Six also noted that Williams could return on time and that a replacement host might not be necessary. Cannon would then become a possible guest host.