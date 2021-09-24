‘Should I text him?’ – Harry Styles stops gig to offer dating advice to a fan

He sings, he acts, and now Harry Styles has taken a shot at being a dating coach after a fan asked for some advice on matters of the heart.

During the middle of his concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday night, the 27-year-old pop superstar spotted a fan’s sign asking for help regarding the age-old dating dilemma – “Should I text him?”

To begin with, Harry asks the crowd what they think the fan should do, to which loud boos can be heard in response – they certainly made their opinions on the matter very clear, by booing.

Intrigued to get some more of the juicy details, Harry asked from the stage: “I have a question: Is he nice to you?”

While the fan seemed to think the mystery guy is nice, her friend standing next to her thought otherwise and yelled that this mystery man was not.

The crowd boos once more, as the Sign of the Times singer told them, “Wait, wait, you don’t even know him.”

Harry then decided to throw his two cents in, and said: “In my opinion, if you should, this isn’t even a question.”

He continued to joke about the relatable overthinking and games that come with deciding whether to text a date.

“If you’re wondering if we’re playing games; if you’re wondering, ‘should I text him? Should I not text him? … Can’t text him too soon. And now I’m thinking about double-texting, that’s a whole risky business.’ … It’s a whole thing,” He said he was pacing around on the stage.

Harry then concluded his advice by taking a leaf out of “The Notebook” and told the fan: “My personal opinion is that if there’s any sort of games, trash! Trash! Trash! Not for you!”

Footage of Harry’s dating advice filmed by fans soon appeared online and quickly became viral on Twitter and TikTok.

Fans also loved hearing Harry’s relationship advice echoing the popular romance film and if their reaction is anything to go by, it seems like they will be heeding the singer’s words of wisdom.

So if you’re playing games with someone who’s a big Harry Style fan, then good luck…