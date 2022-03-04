Kim Kardashian filed to be legally single What it means: Lawyer

People reported that Kim Kardashian is legally single.

Court documents reveal that she requested the change after Kanye ignored her divorce filing.

Kardashian is likely to ask for the role of model “legally single”Insider was told by a divorce lawyer that she wanted to speed up her divorce while West and she figured out child custody assets.

Kim Kardashian is legally single now. People reported.

Over video conference, Kardashian was informed Tuesday by California judges that she had been approved by them Request for the legal changeIn December, her lawyers requested that she obtain the following information in connection with her divorce from Kanye West.

Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021 from West. They were married in 2014 and had four children together.

New York City family law attorney Nancy ChemtobKardashian is the first celebrity to use this phrase. “legally single”Kardashian made a court request for divorce-related information. This was a move she claimed she made after West refused to accept her divorce filing. Kardashian claimed that she made the request in court papers to have West accept it. “bifurcate,” or split her divorce into two parts — one hearing for legally defaulting to her pre-marital name and single status, and a second later hearing to settle assets and child custody.

According to Chemtob, divorcees often request to split their marital dissolution in order to allow them to continue with their lives as individuals while addressing more complicated financial and parenting issues.

Kardashian’s lawyers put a twist on the whole thing with “legally single”Chemtob added that West apparently didn’t follow the first divorce hearing because of this wording. Kardashian claimed in the documents: “no counseling or reconciliation effort”This could lead to a change in the “irreconcilable differences”She and West share the same birthday.

Kardashian asked to legally change her name to Kimberly Noel Kardashian as part of her request to be legally single. “West”The end court documents show.

“She’s basically saying, ‘[Kanye West] is never moving forward to get divorced, and so let me move on,'”Chemtob is who Worked with wealthy elitesInsider a story about their divorcing agreements.

Reality star requests to be “legally single”Chemtob suggested that it could be a more common strategy for divorcees who are frustrated.

Kim’s move could become the norm for people going through difficult divorces

According to Chemtob Kardashian requested to be divided into two divorce proceedings. This could have helped the process move along.

Kardashian claimed that West ignored her requests since she filed for divorce. “terminate our marital status.”

Reality star requests to be legally single so she can give up her last name “West”Even if her ex refuses to comply with the divorce, Chemtob who has been practicing since 1997 said.

Chemtob stated that most people obey divorce filings based on her experience. Chemtob said that if someone continues to ignore divorce court dates and paperwork, the court could eventually default on a divorce. Chemtob predicts that Kardashian will be popularized as a divorce attorney. “legally single,”It could also be used for other divorce proceedings.