Officials at the US Border Control say they have seized nearly $3 million worth of meth as onions.

Authorities revealed that the large shipment of onions was actually nearly $3million worth of meth. Authorities found nearly 1,200 small packages containing meth. “shaped into small gloves with a white covering, designed to blend into the onions they were hidden with,”According to theU.S. Customs and Border Control

CBP stated that they had discovered the incident in a press release “clever attempt”During an inspection at Otay Mesa federal prison in San Diego, California earlier this month, the drugs were disguised in a tractor-trailer.

According to the statement, the driver, a Mexican citizen aged 46, and the tractor trailer were flagged for further investigation.

K9 units alerted authorities and they found 1,336 lbs of methamphetamine street worth $2.9million.

Sidney Aki, Director of Field Operations at CBP, called it “a clever attempt to try and smuggle in narcotics, one I haven’t seen before,” and “time-consuming to wrap narcotics into these small packages, designed to look like onions,” according to the statement.

The driver of the tractor trailer was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Authorities also took the trailer, tractor and narcotics.