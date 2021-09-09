Kim Kardashian Fake Voice Gets Slammed By North West! keeping up With The Kardashians

North West is back in business. Kim Kardashian’s 8-year old daughter and Kanye West’s son are calling it what she sees or hears. North is having a lot of fun sneaking up on her mom Kim’s Instagram stories.

North claims Kim uses fake voices when she films on social networks. According to her adorable daughter, she is using a fake voice when she films on social media. Daily Mail According to reports, the KUWTK star uses two voices.

She reserves one voice for her children North, Saint, and Chicago. Voice number two is the second. One she uses for social media per North is also known as the ‘fake’ voice. Kim is filmed by North West, who sneaks up on Kim Insta’s story she immediately calls her mom to ask why she is speaking. ‘different.’

Kardashian defends herself by saying: “I don’t talk differently. I am the same human being.”

North West And Penelope Disick Show Kim Kardashian No Mercy

‘Hey guys I just got my new Boxy Charm and I want to share with you all of the super cute, amazing things,’ Then she pauses and smiles, then adds: ‘My daughter is here trying to hate on my Boxy Charm.’

She snaps! ‘Hey get out of my video!’

Kardashian clearly is in work mode. North is not having any and interrupts her mother several times. Kim’s followers can tell she finds her daughter’s interruptions annoying. North still continues to bother her mother by shoving an apple in her face a few more times.

“Northie, stop, that is so annoying!” Nort on the other hand is not finding her mom’s annoyance bothersome at all.

‘Roaaaaaaaaaaaar,’ says North as she amps up her photobombing by making an animal noise with the apple still near Kim’s face. North West turns Kim Kardashian’s head on fire.

North says, ‘Why do you talk differently?’Kim then questions, ‘Why do I talk differently for what?’ ‘For the videos,’ North

Kim asks her followers, “How can I save my face?” ‘For my videos? I don’t talk differently I am the same human being,’ argues the KUWTK veteran. ‘Guys, do you think I talk differently when I talk about contour?’

A ‘yeah’The background music is audible

The outgoing eight-year-old then begins imitating her mom’s Kim Kardashian voice with a whiny, over-the-top tone while discussing makeup.

‘Is that what I say, is that what I sound like?’Kim speaks calmly to Kim.

Kim seeks to get a second opinion and asks Penelope Disick whether she does really talk differently on film. Penelope then turns on her auntie, saying “yes.”

Kim Kardashian: Give it up

Kim appears to be outnumbered on this topic. Penelope and North play in Kardashian’s glam room, having the time of their lives playing in her makeup and putting fake eyelashes on fruit.

The reality star switches into mom mode and tells her daughters that she will clean up after them. ‘I am mad that you leave a mess like this,’ Kim is stern.

North West has made fun of Kim many times over Insta. However, it looks as if Kim better get used to her daughter’s intrusions and honesty. She will say whatever she wants to anyone.

But many of Kim Kardashian’s social media fans will admit, North West is not wrong. Just check out any of Kim’s social media video shares; she does seemingly sound different.

Fans can’t wait to see what other issues Kim Kardashian and North West will be facing off on as North navigates her teenage years. All they can say is Kim better be paying close attention to North’s social media pages then; who knows what KarJenner secrets will be coming out as their children grow up and continue speaking out?