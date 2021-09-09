Kylie Jenner And Jordyn woods Bodysuit Target Run Jordyn is Too Sexy!

Jordyn Woods, She has admitted that she believes so. “way2sexy” Target for her Target run. The former BFF to the makeup mogul and model, aged 24, is now a Model. Kylie Jenner posed in a skin-tight, monogrammed designer bodysuit for striking driveway photos this weekend her curves were evident. Fans and celebrities were impressed by the photos.

Jordyn is rumored to have dropped 30 pounds after her 2019 cheating scandal and this year confirming she’s shed weight, was looking super-fit and red-hot, with a caption keeping it light.

Jordyn woods brings the body to your‘ Target Run’

Scroll for the snaps, ones shared with the SECNDUTURE founder’s 11.9 million Instagram followers. Jordyn’s First Place fitness brand just launched an app. She was showing off the results from her sweat sessions by posing in a white, long-sleeved bodysuit and Converse high-top sneakers. A Chanel cross-body bag and quilted Chanel bag were also included.

Ensuring all eyes were on her, the model stunned in cat-eye shades as she posed with legs apart and by her black 4×4 – a swipe right, meanwhile, brought Woods dropping it down low.

Jordyn was a bit booty-popping but still kept it classy. She wrote the caption: “Way2sexy for this target run,” Also, you can add a shades emoji.

“@target about to be blessed” came from mom Elizabeth Woods, with Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter also throwing a thumbs-up via alike. Jordyn, who is fresh from demonstrating how she gets her amazing figure via power boxing as she announces the expansion to her First Place brand, is also fresh. See more photos below.

Expanding Her Empire

Pretty Little Thing co-founder, who was pictured on a mat by the ocean waters just a few days before, made her app announcement quite eye-catching. She was wearing a matching set of spandex as she spoke to fans.

“BIG MOMENT ANNOUNCEMENT: It just got so real. My app is finally here and I can’t wait for you all to try it and love it as much as I do! I can now finally reveal its launch date.”

Savvy App Offers Water Reminders

“This app is everything you need to feel your best from the inside out. It literally has everything you need,” Woods also promised recipes, water reminders, over 42 weeks of exercise, as well as home and gym guidebooks.

Ex-BFF Kylie continues making headlines for her quiet attitude over this Reported second pregnancy. According to reports, the Lip Kit queen is expecting baby #2 with Travis Scott, her boyfriend of Stormi’s 3-year-old girl.