Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kourtney in Throwback From Teenage Years
By Tom O'Brien
When in doubt, blame your older sister! 

It sounds like that was Kim Kardashian‘s mantra growing up, as evidenced by her recent Instagram post in honor of National Daughters Day. On Sunday, Sept. 26, the mom of four shared a series of throwback shots of her posing as a teenager in the 1990s. 

“I saw it was National Daughters Day so this post goes out to my mom and my daughters for when they are teenagers lol,” she wrote. “North [West] and Chi [West] please be easy on me when you’re the age I was in theses [sic] pics.”

The SKIMS founder, 40, then turned her attention to Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner with a side of shade for her oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian, 42. “Mom- I’m sorry! I remember being grounded here for Kourtney stealing your car just to drive it around the block and some how even though I didn’t participate I still got in trouble!” she recalled. “So we had nothing else to do but do photo shoots in the garage.”

