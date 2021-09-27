90 Day Fiance Star Rosemarie Vega Not Bothered By Big Ed And Liz Engagement?

90 Day Fiance star Rosemarie Vega seems unbothered by Ed Brown’s supposed engagement with Liz. The Filipino native shows no signs of interest in her ex-boyfriend and his controversial romance.

TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Rosemarie Vega Unfazed By Big Ed And Liz Engagement Rumors

It seems Rosemarie Vega wants nothing to do with Ed Brown anymore as she distances herself from anything about him. It’s no secret that the former 90 Day Fiance couple had a rather nasty split, and things were never the same ever since.

Now, it seems Rose still prefers to stay away from Big Ed so as to avoid any unwanted drama. The TLC star opted to remain quiet amid claims her ex-boyfriend rekindled his romance with Liz and already engaged.

The 90 Day Fiance star has yet to address the issue despite fans being asked about it countless times. Perhaps Rose feels like she’s not in the position to comment about it since things are way over between them for a while now.

TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Rosemarie Continues To Live Her Best Life

Rosemarie Vega continues to enjoy the good life and fans are loving it. The 90 Day Fiance star has come a long way ever since her debut on the show with Big Ed.

Her once poverty-stricken life has turned to a more comfortable one, thanks to her opportunities after her stint on the show. Rosemarie has been doing a lot of modeling these days, which many find impressive.

The 90 Day Fiance star is also hustling hard on her other gigs, including endorsement deals and selling her merch. Rosemarie also managed to buy a new house for herself and her family.

Aside from that, she also invested her money in properties, including farmlands in the province. Rosemarie is also back in school, working on completing her degree.

TLC 90 Day Fiance Spoilers – Big Ed and Liz Tight-Lipped About Engagement?

Meanwhile, Big Ed and Liz continue to be mum about their rumored engagement. The 90 Day Fiance couple has yet to officially release a statement about the issue, despite numerous reports about it already.

News of Big Ed and Liz’s engagement first broke earlier this month. This is after a fan spotted Liz hanging out with Big Ed wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.

Liz’s ex-husband also seemingly confirmed the engagement when he made some bombshell revelations about her and Big Ed.