Kid Rock really dated this Real Housewives of Orange County Star?

“RHOC”Nicole James, star of Nicole James has a long history with Kid Rock. According to Do not be distractedNicole and Kid Rock are likely to have connected around 2007 after the rocker’s passing.Split from Pamela Anderson 2006 Anderson and Kid Rock had a short marriage that ended badly. Anderson was seen blaming his ex-wife in an interview with 2007. Rolling Stone. “I just want to get past it,”He spoke about the drama of his divorce. “After this, I’m done talking about it.”

Nicole was a rock star’s girlfriend at the time that she was dating Kid Rock. She favored a more edgy style many years ago. Redditors r/realhousewivesA photo of the could be compared to “RHOC”Newbie, 2003-up to the present snap. This is a clear departure from Nicole’s current ultra-glam look. One CommenterNicole was said to have preferred Anderson’s former bleach blonde look over Kid Rock’s. While Nicole’s romance with Kid Rock may seem high-profile, the singer was romantically connected to many women in later 2000s following the breakup with his Playboy model spouse. This included Paris Hilton and May Anderson, a Danish model, and country music superstar Kellie Pickler. Ranker. Whatever Nicole’s relationship history with the rock star was, it was most likely a brief affair.