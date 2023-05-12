Khloe shows off her tiny waist with skin-tight tank and baggy denim in new video before season 3 Hulu debut

KHLOE Kardashian showed off her slim waist wearing a tight-fitting top with loose-fitting denims in an sexy video ahead of The Kardashians premier.

Hulu prepares to release the third season of this beloved reality series, hinting at major drama for the family.

5 Khloe Kardashian flaunted thinness in video to promote the Kardashians The Kardashians Hulu

5 The actress appeared in an outfit that was tailored to her body with mother. The Kardashians Hulu

Khloe Jenner looked gorgeous in a pink tank top, which accentuated her thin frame, as she stood with Kris Jenner for a promotional video for the third season of The Kardashians.

The neon top was paired with loose, loose fitting jeans which hugged the waist of her slim legs and fell off them.

She wore long blonde locks in a style that was crimped, with thin long braids framing each side of her face.

Kris, on the other hand, kept things casual with a tank top in white and a trench coat made of denim.

Underneath, she wore a tight pair of denim jeans.

The hairstyle was her short pixie and silver hoops.

They both said: “We’re here!”

The caption of the Instagram account for The Kardashians was: “Want more each week?” comment below and you’ll receive an exclusive sneak peek in your DMs.”

Smoking Hot

Khloe is showing her body off a lot lately. She recently shared a picture of herself spilling from a lingerie shirt.

She shares Photos On her Instagram, she promoted GetSafely cleaning products made from plants, but her fans were distracted because of her nearly wardrobe failure.

Khloe posted several pictures with the products of her brand sitting behind. However, they were faded out into the background.

The Good American founder stood against a neutral background in an all-black satin outfit.

She was dressed in a stylish black pant and robe set, with a white trim on the seams.

Underneath, she wore tight black corset lingerie, and its sheer paneling showed off her stomach.

It was almost embarrassing when the robe fell off her shoulders.

After seeing the advertisement, most fans were in agreement that they didn’t know Khloe wanted to promote anything.

The comment section of the post is packed with fans that didn’t see any products until they saw the caption.

One wrote: “Safely who’s looking at that?”

Another sarcastically commented, “Stand in front of the product you’re talking about. “The outfit is still hawt.”

A third person said, “You should have taken pictures of you cleaning something using GetSafety.”

“Didn’t even see the package behind until I read the caption,” added a fourth.

Another fan asked, “How the h*ll does this promote cleaning products?”

BIKINI BABE

Khloe hasn’t always been promoting products in her recent sexy photos.

This week she also posted several throwback pictures from an old vacation, waxing nostalgic.

Khloe was pictured on the couch with Kourtney.

The sun was shining down and they were able to see the lush lawn in their rear.

Khloe looked stunning in a silver tiny bikini and white cover up. She wore large earrings with hoop shapes.

Kourtney was wearing an orange bikini, with a dot design at the top, and her dark long hair.

They were sipping green drinks.

Khloe shared a photo of her in bikini showing off her abs as she put a dramatic hand to her head.

The two photos show her abs after she lost weight.

She captioned her photo, “This was an enjoyable vacation.”

She wore the same outfit in a third photo from her holiday, but with a huge sunhat.

5 Lately, she has shown off more of her body. Credit: Safely/Pierresnaps

5 Khloe had an almost wardrobe failure in the sexy photos she took to promote products Credit: Safely/Pierresnaps