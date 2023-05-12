It doesn’t matter if people call me a “Goddess” because I like gardening in a bikini.

A WOMAN declared in a bikini her passion for gardening, despite the opinions of others.

TikToker says in his bio: “I am a food grower who wears overalls and bikinis.

TikToker @urbanfarmerb In a recent article, she shared her passion for gardening. You can also watch the video below..

TikTok is a popular platform for her to post videos about gardening.

“If gardening in my bikini wrong, I don’t wanna be right,” she captioned the clip.

This video shows a woman in bikini tending to plants and picking fruits and vegetables.

Another TikToker video stated that “I can’t garden naked in the #communitygarden so I shamelessly wear my bikini.”

She posted a third video of her gardening, saying that she was “not really into clothes or shoes.”

The fourth Clip She was wearing a cute bikini and baseball cap, while proudly displaying a bunch of shallots she had harvested.

Her bio on the social media platform states: “I grow food in overalls & bikinis.”

Her fun videos showing her at work were viewed by hundreds.

You are a goddess! One person said.

“You can come & garden in my veg patch anytime you like wearing your bikini,” another commenter said.

Another gardener explained why she worked outside wearing a bikini.

TikToker Emmie (@gossip_gorl_) wore a simple black bikini and a mischievous grin in a recent video.

“It’s that time of the week to garden in my bikini and scar the Mormon neighbors,” she wrote.