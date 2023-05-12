It doesn’t matter if people call me a “Goddess” because I like gardening in a bikini.

A WOMAN declared in a bikini her passion for gardening, despite the opinions of others.
TikToker says in his bio: “I am a food grower who wears overalls and bikinis.
TikToker @urbanfarmerb In a recent article, she shared her passion for gardening. You can also watch the video below..
TikTok is a popular platform for her to post videos about gardening.
“If gardening in my bikini wrong, I don’t wanna be right,” she captioned the clip.
This video shows a woman in bikini tending to plants and picking fruits and vegetables.
Another TikToker video stated that “I can’t garden naked in the #communitygarden so I shamelessly wear my bikini.”
She posted a third video of her gardening, saying that she was “not really into clothes or shoes.”
The fourth Clip She was wearing a cute bikini and baseball cap, while proudly displaying a bunch of shallots she had harvested.
Her bio on the social media platform states: “I grow food in overalls & bikinis.”
Her fun videos showing her at work were viewed by hundreds.
You are a goddess! One person said.
“You can come & garden in my veg patch anytime you like wearing your bikini,” another commenter said.
Another gardener explained why she worked outside wearing a bikini.
TikToker Emmie (@gossip_gorl_) wore a simple black bikini and a mischievous grin in a recent video.
“It’s that time of the week to garden in my bikini and scar the Mormon neighbors,” she wrote.