Kevin Hart’s Prank Gift To Nick Cannon Stirred Up Some Fiery Drama

Kevin Hart recently pulled a prank on Nick Cannon that didn’t pan out as he expected. According to Entertainment Tonight, in early February, Hart gave Cannon a vending machine full of condoms as part of the pair’s “prank wars” challenge. Speaking to Kevin Frazier of ET, however, Cannon shared that the stunt caused “baby mama drama.”

“I still think me wrapping his face on my private plane is better than his sending me a vending machine full of condoms,” Cannon told Frazier. He added, “And one thing that was brilliant about it, it was the mystery of it, because I had up some baby mama drama, ‘Who sent you that? Who sent you that?'” Cannon said. “So, I did have to do some real life stuff, and then when he came out and said it was him, everybody relaxed.” Hart found it all amusing, noting how the best pranks end up “complicating a person’s day.”

As many are well aware, the trick came on the heels of Cannon’s announcement that he is expecting his eighth child with Brie Tiesi. So, sure, while Hart’s prank was legendary, some might argue he did it at a not-so-great time. But hey, at least everyone is cool now!