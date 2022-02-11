Where to Watch Dune: Is It Streaming?

For the second time, someone made a movie based on perhaps the most inscrutably esoteric and labyrinthine sci-fi novel of its time, Frank Herbert’s “Dune.” Director Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic hit theaters and HBO Max on Oct. 22 and was a box office and critical success, and is now nominated for 10 Oscars including Best Picture.

But for those wondering exactly how to watch “Dune” in the wake of the film’s awards recognition, we’ve got your answers below.

Is “Dune” Streaming?

“Dune” is not currently available on any streaming service, but you can rent it for $5.99 from Apple, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, DirecTV, Vudu and more. “Dune” also available to purchase on Digital, 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD from all retailers.

Is “Dune” Playing in Theaters?

“Dune” is being re-released in some theaters starting Feb. 11, and a lot of critics have said it really ought to be seen on a big screen. Check your local listings.

What Is “Dune” About?

Warner Bros

Starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, “Dune” follows the story of Paul Atreides (Chalamet), a young man thrust into a galactic battle for control of the most important resource in the universe: “spice,” which extends human life and improves cognitive abilities, and is found only on the desert planet Arrakis. The Emperor order’s Paul’s father, Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) to relocate his family from the ocean planet Caladan to Arrakis, after which an internal betrayal leaves Paul and his mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) to defend themselves. They soon encounter the native Freemen of Arrakis, and Chani (Zendaya) — who becomes Paul’s love interest — enters the picture.

If you’ve read the books, then you know things get much, much weirder after this. Billions-killed, space messiah, giant worms weird.

Villeneuve directed and wrote “Dune” with co-writers Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth, but has noted that “Dune” is only half the story.

Will There Be a “Dune 2?”

Yes, following the success of the first film, Warner Bros. greenlit a sequel. “Dune: Part Two” will be released on Oct. 20, 2023, and will find Villeneuve returning to direct.

Has “Dune” Been Adapted Before?

Director David Lynch adapted “Dune” in 1984. Kyle MacLachlan stars in that version as Paul Atreides and Francesca Annis stars as Lady Jessica. Sting and Patrick Stewart star alongside them. Lynch’s adaptation of the classic sci-fi story met with mixed reviews. Overall, viewers did come to love the 1984 version for its campiness, and some are questioning whether Villeneuve’s adaptation can top it while still remaining close to the original written pages.

Is the 1984 Film Streaming?

David Lynch’s adaptation of “Dune” is available to stream on Starz.