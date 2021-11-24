Kevin Hart says ‘True Story’ is Based on Celebrities Deal with

Kevin Hart recently put aside his comedy to pursue more serious work.

He wowed viewers with his emotional Netflix drama in June "Fatherhood." With the limited series "True Story," available on the streaming giant beginning Wednesday, he takes it one more step.



Hart plays Kid in the show. He is the world’s biggest comedian and is poised to be a major movie star thanks to his new blockbuster which is set to gross $1 billion. He’s stuck trying to cover up a crime while on a standup comedy tour, but he had a night out in Philadelphia with his sketchy brother Carlton (Wesley Snipes).

“True Story”It is not a comedy. The show was actually created by “Narcos”Eric Newman, showrunner, gives a glimpse at how Hart deals with super fans, tabloids and racists every day.

Hart spoke to Insider on a recent call and explained why he started this project to clear his head, how he convinced Wesley Snipes that he was involved, as well as the racism he had that inspired a moment on the show.





The show explores the reality of being in your orbit, including the splitting of family and job, tabloids, super fans, and racists on planes. Did this serve as a palate cleanser?

The beauty of this project is its ability to relieve stress. This project allowed me to get rid of all the problems I have in my life. While I’m not able to do certain things and I can’t speak certain things, the character I created was inspired solely by the sheer amount if shit you have to deal with when wearing these shoes. Your basically an idiot.



It’s like deciding how much data you can store on your hard drive before it runs out. What happens when your hard drive is full?

Where is the freedom? How can you get it off your chest?

Exactly. It’s possible to ignore it as much as you want, but it will still be on your hard drive. Kid, when you think about his character and the things he is going through, there is so much. But the best thing for him? He knows that he has spread himself thin because he values other people. It bothers him when he isn’t valued or respected.

Then you have Wesley Snipes, the perfect actor to play your part in this story. Eric Newman and you pitched the idea to him. Were you sure he would accept it?

To be completely honest, we were nervous. He’s Wesley Snipes. I will never downplay his talent or ignore how iconic he is. His attachment to the project gave him instant credibility. So I presented it to my friend and he agreed that it was a comedy.





(L-R), Wesley Snipes, and Kevin Hart "True Story."











I’m going to say, I didn’t laugh one time in any of these episodes.

It’s not a joke. It’s not a comedy. [Snipes] said, “You know what, Kevin, if you’re going to take this serious then I have no problem with talking more. But I just need to know that you’re not playing and you’re serious.”He said that I had made the promise. “Okay, I’m in.”It was the best day of my life.

Is there a particular scene in the show that you were most nervous about?

It was probably the crime scene. It was done on day three, four. [of the production]. That was it. We started off with that. I don’t want to say that I was nervous, because I don’t get nervous. But that was when I had to be prepared and focussed.

Because if the show doesn’t work, then everything was on that moment. Because people were so impressed with him, there was such calm and peaceful atmosphere on set. We had our show.





Kevin Hart plays Kid (right), in episode 1 of "True Story" where he runs into a white fan, who won't mind the use of the "N" word.











Let’s get back to the racist assholes. Kid is greeted by a white passenger aboard the plane that he’s traveling on in the pilot’s first episode. He starts to quote his jokes, and isn’t afraid of using them. “N” word. Is that a dramatic increase or did you have to experience such blatant racism yourself?

Oh my god, definitely. [Laughs.] No question about it. It’s easy to become so comfortable with what you do that people are able to be with you no matter where they live. Sometimes, that line is ignored. There is no line, and it’s up to you to be patient and cool so that you don’t look like an idiot. Because things can change quickly, you need to be able to manage people and things. You will always choose the better path.

However, as you mentioned, this experience is stored in your memory bank. So how do you release it?

It is about making people aware of their mistakes, but it is also about doing so professionally. This was exactly what this scene was. This was a scene in which Kid had control but Kevin also had some influence.

This interview has been edited to be more concise.