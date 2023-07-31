Kevin Costner’s Wife Moves into Staff House While He Vacations in His $250,000 a Week Estate — Photos

Kevin Costner and his wife divorced, and his ex-wife left him shocked.

His ex-wife has now moved into a new house, where his staff used to live after she refused to leave his home.

Costner still helps his wife amid their divorce and is supportive of her even though they are no longer together.

Kevin Costner and his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, have been in the midst of a contentious divorce. The actor and his wife have been married for many years but have recently called it quits.

Nineteen years after the couple married in 2004, news broke that Baumgartner had filed for divorce from her husband and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason she had ended their marriage.

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner at the Davis Cup USA v Croatia Day 2 in 2005 | Source: Getty Images

A rep for Costner announced the divorce, saying situations beyond the actor’s control had led to the dissolution of his marriage. A source close to the actor said the filing was “an unpleasant surprise” but that he wasn’t altogether “shocked” by the event.

Baumgartner Moved Into Staff Housing

After the couple’s divorce was announced, reports said that Baumgartner refused to leave the family home where she and Costner had lived for most of their marriage. However, recent development shows that she has officially vacated.

Kevin Costner at the Cannes Lions Festival 2018: Day 4 | Source: Getty Images

Christine Baumgartner, her sons Hayes and Cayden and her daughter Grace Avery arrive at the Roissy airport on January 15, 2013 in Paris, France | Source: Getty Images

Christine Baumgartner in Santa Barbara in May 2023 | Source: Getty Images

A day after Baumgartner was seen running errands in Montecito, there were reports of a U-Haul truck outside the home that Baumgartner and Costner shared throughout their marriage. It has now been revealed where Baumgartner is relocating to.

As the moving trucks pulled up outside the estranged couple’s house, Costner was reportedly on vacation with his three children in Aspen, Colorado. A source close to the couple shared that Baumgartner is moving according to legal advice.

Kevin Costner at Legoland California with his sons in 2015 | Source: Getty Images

Christine Baumgartner at the Aspen estate, as shown in a YouTube video | Source: youtube.com/@CNBCMakeIt

Baumgartner has reportedly received advice telling her she should move to a smaller house on the same property as her shared home with Costner. The source shared:

“[Baumgartner] will stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter.”

The source said it is a temporary solution, and she will still look for another home in the area. Baumgartner will remain on the site so that she does not disrupt her children’s lives and would like to keep her children’s lives as normal as possible.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner at the ‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’ Film Premiere, Arrivals, El Capitan Theatre, Los Angeles, USA in 2019 | Source: Getty Images

Costner has an impressive property portfolio that he and his family have enjoyed throughout the years, forming part of the divorce settlement Costner and Baumgartner are attempting to resolve.

The actor’s primary residence is in Santa Barbara, California, and he owns another property just down the road. He also has property in Aspen, Colorado, where he and Baumgartner married in 2004. Costner also has an apartment in L.A., and he had a restaurant in South Dakota.

Four years ago, Costner’s home in Aspen was featured in a YouTube video by CNBC, and a year ago, another YouTube video did a house tour. The tour showed the outside of the house and the beautiful interior.

Kevin Costner’s Aspen estate, as shown in a YouTube video | Source: youtube.com/@CNBCMakeIt

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner at the “Hidden Figures” New York special screening on December 10, 2016 in New York City | Source: Getty Images

The home sits on a rocky outcrop overlooking a beautiful lake, but the cozy interior stole the show. The house sports six bedrooms and six bathrooms, while the outdoor area spans an ample space where Costner and Baumgartner married.