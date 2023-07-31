90 Day Fiancé Tragedy: Sheila’s Mom Dies Unexpectedly After Meeting David

90 Day Fiancé star David felt pushed away the day after meeting Sheila as she faced an unimaginable tragedy in her life. It’s hard to imagine how it was for Sheila after meeting her online love to suddenly face an awful tragedy. The next morning after the meeting, her mother unexpectedly died.

90 Day Fiancé star Sheila facing tragedy

American TLC star David had traveled to the Philippines to meet his online love, Sheila. There was a certain amount of culture shock on his arrival, but that got even worse when he visited her family home. In fact, David was heartbroken to see how the Filipina beauty lived. Moreover, it was awkward meeting her parents as they clearly felt uncomfortable in his presence as he is deaf. This was despite the fact that he hired an ASL translator to make things clearer.

Meanwhile, during Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Sheila revealed that only one day after her family met David, her mother fell down the stairs. Previously, she had warned him about the dangerous stairs, as they weren’t stable. Moreover, her mother fell at around 5 am while everyone was asleep. When the family awoke they found her lying at the bottom of the stairs.

“It happened unexpectedly,” Sheila told the cameras, adding, “David and my mom just met. Then all of a sudden she’s gone.”

David was in complete shock

As for David, he said he was completely shocked and had no idea what to do. He asked Sheila if she and her son, Jhon, 12, if they would like to stay at his hotel. However, she replied that she must stay with her mother’s body for 24 hours, as is the local custom. Speaking to the cameras, David said:

This is one of the most overwhelming things that I have ever experienced. I can sense that it’s a very sad time for Sheila. She needs to spend time with her family to grieve.

Sheila said that while she was tired, she had a responsibility to stay with her mom, but that he needed rest. Meanwhile, she also wanted to be alone, so David stayed at the hotel alone for several nights. However, he felt totally overwhelmed while attending Sheila’s mother’s wake, which included a parade.

“I mean, it’s really throwing me off,” he said, adding, “I don’t understand it.”

Meanwhile, he said he felt so out of place as Sheila had so much to deal with and the last thing she wanted was to be a burden on her now. Moreover, when she eventually returned to his hotel, she said it was hard to focus on her mother’s passing as well as on David. She said he was being really supportive, but she worries that she cannot give him the love that he expects, adding, “I need time to grieve.”

Watch the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.