Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Daughter Is a Little Rudy! According to Fans

Keshia Knight Pulliam and her daughter captured the hearts of fans by showing off their cheerful family via a clip as they rocked matching colored outfits and braids. Fans have since left their thoughts about Pulliam’s post.

“The Cosby Show” Keshia Knight Pulliam, also known as Rudy Huxtable is a proud alumna who has enjoyed motherhood since the beginning.

She Shares her only child, Ella Grace, with a former husband, NFL star, Ed Hartwell. They were married for six months before their union was ended.

Online, the mother chronicles her journey with the young lady and leaves fans with a sweet taste to savor. Just hours ago, she Uploads a recording showing Ella Grace in her arms.

Both wore matching outfits, and they teamed up while wearing braids. Pulliam, meanwhile, tried to market a hair product to her fans. The four-year-old spoke confidently to her mother.

WHAT COMMUNICATIONS DID FANS MAKE?

The video was viewed hundreds of times and many viewers agreed with their comments that the actress has strong genes! They said that Ella looked like her mother’s Rudy Huxtable character, and the ladies looked identical to each other. “The Cosby Show.”

One fan Submitted. “Omg. She is your twin! Little Rudy all over again!!” Another quipped, “Wow, she looks just like little Rudy.”A commenter AdditionalThis is:

“This is Rudy Huxtable 2.0.”

PULLIAM AT HANDLING MOMHOOD

Ella Grace remains Pulliam’s first and only child, but so far, the “The Cosby Show”star has done well as a mother. She is supportive of her child because she understands it.

She spoke to a news station while she was speaking. revealed that at age 3, her daughter asked if she can be an entertainer, hinting that the little pumpkin already has an eye for the craft.

Pulliam said that she would not stop her child from following a dream in any way, entertainment or otherwise. She also explained that her role was to love and support Ella.

Pulliam also began appearing on TV at age six, after she featured on the NBC sitcom “The Cosby Show” And was nominated for an Emmy.

She has been a part of many productions onscreen, including Tyler Perry’s. “House of Payne.”

ROMANTIC LIFE IN PULLIAM

2017 was quite rough for Pulliam; it was the year she welcomed her daughter and the year her ex-husband, Ed Hartwell, filed for divorce, citing infidelity on her part. After Ella’s birth, Hartwell asked for a paternity test. Ella ended up being his child.

The year was difficult and overwhelming for the actress. However, she persevered and continued to care for her daughter and her career. Gaining primary custody in 2018.