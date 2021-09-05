Brad Pitt Fights Back at Angelina Jolie’s Custody Win!

Brad Pitt shows that he is not going down without a fight when defending his children. The A-list actor recently challenged Angelina Jolie’s custody win, reigniting their tumultuous custody battle.

Despite their rocky relationship, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were an A-list couple to admire. They were able to create a beautiful family together, and then they got married.

Unfortunately, the public’s perception of Brangelina did not last long after their legal union. They divorced two years after their 2014 wedding and twelve years as a romantic couple.

Angelina Jolie Pitt (actress/director) and Brad Pitt (director) arrive at the AFI Fest, November 2015. Source: Getty Images| Source: Getty Images

No one expected Jolie to file for divorce from Pitt in 2016. the aftermath that was followed. Jolie applied for primary custody of their children.

Jolie was temporarily granted primary custody. This meant Pitt could not visit his children without a therapist present. To make matters worse, media reports claimed that Pitt had an altercation with his oldest son.

Pitt was cleared within months of the child abuse allegations and a temporary custody arrangement was reached. Pitt was finally cleared but could only visit his children with a court-approved psychologist.

While the couple worked together to find a custody agreement, it became apparent that the former couple was getting bitter. The duo decided to keep their custody records secret from the public.

The damage was already done. It already emerged that Pitt alleged Jolie was ignoring their children’s best interest by making More details their proceedings were made public. Jolie retorted, claiming that the actor was afraid of being exposed.

Finally, Pitt was cut some slack in 2018 when officials urged Jolie to help nurture Pitt’s relationship with his children. A temporary agreement also provided Pitt with more unsupervised phone calls, calls, and texts.

Jolie called Pitt out for not paying child support enough, and the bliss didn’t last. However, they reached an informal agreement that did not grant Pitt 50% custody.

Pitt decided two years later that he wanted to have a fair share of the agreement. The pair went back to court. The proceedings were witnessed by more than 20 people. Pitt was granted joint custody for the first time in May.

Jolie appealed against that judge who granted them joint custody due to Pitt’s relationship. As a result, Jolie was granted full custody of the pair’s minor children in July.

Pitt filed documents recently that will reopen the custody dispute, even though it appeared that the battle was over. reignite. The actor is looking for a review of the court’s ruling, which could result in their proceedings starting over.

Both parties have communicated that their actions have been in the best interest of their children’s healing. They share Maddox, 20 years old, Pax (17, Zahara (16, Shiloh (15), and Vivienne, 13 years old, Knox.