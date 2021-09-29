Man Who Dated The Bride Doesn’t Get Invited For A Wedding Taking Place At His Own Property

A man offered to let his best friend get married on his property, but when her fiancé found out they used to date, he uninvited him to the wedding. He refuses to let his best friend marry on his property. Now he has no idea if it was right.

Becoming friends with someone you once went out with isn’t easy. If you can make it work, you might end up with a friend who will last a lifetime. Reddit user wedding property believed he had done this, but when his best friend’s fiance learned about their past, he issued an ultimatum that caught everyone by surprise.

BEST FRIEND’S UNEXPECTED REQUEST

Reddit user, weddingproperty, and his best friend, Carla, went out when they were in college, but things didn’t work out, and they stayed friends. He told his wife all about their history and continued to be friends after he married.

Carla asked the man if they could have their wedding in his backyard, as it was private and had plenty of open space. The man said yes, but then Carla’s fiancé, Rick, found out they used to go out, which angered him. He was willing to keep the wedding going as long as Carla agreed not to invite the Redditor.

He was surprised to discover that the couple wanted to continue using his home for their wedding, despite all of their differences. He and his wife suggested that they leave their home to host the wedding. The Redditor refused to allow it and told them to find a new venue, but now some of his friends claim that he’s “sabotaging” the wedding.

One Redditor suggested that Rick is purposefully putting Carla in an impossible position so that he has an excuse to call off the wedding. While another user named Unsre4evr replied,

“NTA, that’s not how this works! You don’t get to be uninvited from a wedding that is literally in your backyard. You are being incredibly kind and they are being incredibly rude. Either you are allowed to come or they need to find a different venue. Wow! How entitled can you get??”

For the most part, weddingproperty had the support of the Reddit community. They said that he was innocent and did not have any reason to regret his decision. Also, it’s worth noting that there’s a certain etiquette that you need to follow if you’re not going to invite someone to a wedding, and neither Rick nor Carla did that.

SHOULD EXES BE INVITED TO THE WEDDING?

Is it appropriate to invite your ex to your wedding? It’s okay to invite your ex-partner to your wedding if they are close friends. Invite them to your wedding as long as they are aware of your history and feel comfortable.

If you or your ex still feel some residual feelings it can cause problems. This usually depends on when you broke up. You may ask an ex to attend your wedding if they are in an established relationship. If not, you may want to send them an invite.

Ex-partners are best not invited to a wedding. They avoid making others uncomfortable by not inviting them. The outcome of the day will be determined by how the bride or groom feels about the ex’s presence and whether they are comfortable with it.

From the ex’s perspective, seeing a former love marry someone else can be weird even if you’ve grown close with them and agreed to stay friends. It can be hard to decide whether you should go. If you feel that there is still a chance of you feeling for someone, you should decline their invitation to your wedding.

It will be a stressful experience that you don’t need to go through, and it could ruin someone else’s wedding. No matter how you look at it: Going to an ex’s marriage will be awkward. It is worth considering if you want to do that.

FIANCEE WANTS TO INVITE EX TO OUR WEDDING

Reddit user weddingthrowaway122’s fiancée asked him if she could invite not one but several of her previous lovers to their wedding. He had planned to invite only his closest family members and close friends to the ceremony. His wife, however, asked him for permission. In the post, he explained:

“The issue I find myself running into is, I just can’t make myself feel okay about her inviting these guys to our wedding, simply because of the fact that they’ve had [expletive]with my soon to be wife in the past and it’s weird for me.”

The user’s fiancé thought that he was “silly” for raising his concerns, and some of the people in the community agreed with her. They also pointed out that his wife is still young in her 20s so her past relationships occurred when she was just a teenager. The user should not be worried.

The relationship between exes is complicated. Some people make it work and form lifelong friendships. Others end up feeling bitter and hateful. Even those who are successful in overcoming their fears may harbor some hidden feelings that can spill out at any given moment. It’s all one big minefield.

There is a lot to be done when planning a wedding. It’s important not to invite your ex. We would love to hear your thoughts. These stories are fascinating. What do you think? Leave a comment to let us know your thoughts.