Ken Jeong’s Correct Guess on “The Masked Singer”, Who?

FOX Ken Jeong is correct on “The Masked Singer” a few times throughout Season 9. It’s rare, but we will look at the other times when he was right. Alex West Apr. Apr. 12. 2023. Published at 11:06 pm. ET

If you’re a veteran The Masked Singer fan then you know the lore behind Ken Jeong’s guesses. However, if you’re new to the show: just know that he rarely guesses correctly.

Season 9 was full of incredible unmasked acts like Dick Van Dyke, Debbie Gibson and many others. However, Ken didn’t guess either of those stars correctly. This would be why he’s earned the nickname “Dead Wrong Ken Jeong.”

Is Ken correct in his prediction for Season 9?

“I never get anything right! I got one!” Ken celebrated on Season 9, Episode 2. He correctly guessed that the Rock Lobster was Howie Mandel. Ken was as stunned as everyone else. Ken enjoyed a very special episode on April 12. Correctly, he guessed Dandelion was Alicia Witt. That’s two in one season … so far!

Season 1 had Ken only one right guess.

Where? The Masked Singer When it all began, the fans had just begun to see how things worked. However, they were not the only ones interested in learning. They weren’t the only ones trying to figure out strategies for guessing which performers they were.

Ken correctly guessed once during the whole season. But, he was correct in his guess for Tori Spelling. She was Unicorn’s face during Season 1.

In Season 2, and Season 3, Ken continued his streak of one correct guesses.

The second season was still an introduction for Ken. Ken correctly guesses only once, just like the premier season. He correctly identified Victor Oladipo from the NBA as Thingamajig. In Season 3, he correctly identified Barry Zito’s role as Rhino.

Three correct guesses were made by Ken in Season 4.

Ken did so well in Season 4. He made 3 correct guesses. He correctly guessed Bob Saget as the Squilly Monster and Lonzo Ball as Whatchamacallit. Chloe Kim was the Jellyfish.

Ken only made one wrong guess in Season 5.

Ken fell victim to his bad guess curse in Season 5 after such an enjoyable season. He did manage to get one correct. Correctly, he guessed Bobby Brown was the crab!

Season 6 will bring Ken two, or maybe three, correct guesses.

Indisputable, Ken correctly guessed Octopus to be Dwight Howard. This gave him one victory. But he correctly guess Banana Split. Technically, those performers were two different people: Katherine McPhee & David Foster.

Ken was correct in only one of the Seasons 7 and 8. Seasons 8 were different.

In Season 7, Ken correctly guessed Christie Brinkley as Lemur. But, Season 8 saw him go on an unofficial one-correct guess streak. He correctly guessed Daymond John to be Fortune Teller.

What number will Ken correctly guess on Season 9 of The Simpsons?