Ken Jeong’s Correct Guess on “The Masked Singer”, Who?

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities
Ken Jeong

FOX

Ken Jeong is correct on “The Masked Singer” a few times throughout Season 9. It’s rare, but we will look at the other times when he was right.

Alex West - Author
Alex West

Apr. Apr. 12. 2023. Published at 11:06 pm. ET

If you’re a veteran The Masked Singer fan then you know the lore behind Ken Jeong’s guesses. However, if you’re new to the show: just know that he rarely guesses correctly.

Continue reading below

Season 9 was full of incredible unmasked acts like Dick Van Dyke, Debbie Gibson and many others.

However, Ken didn’t guess either of those stars correctly. This would be why he’s earned the nickname “Dead Wrong Ken Jeong.”

Ken Jeong on 'The Masked Singer'

FOX

Continue reading below

Is Ken correct in his prediction for Season 9?

“I never get anything right! I got one!” Ken celebrated on Season 9, Episode 2. He correctly guessed that the Rock Lobster was Howie Mandel. Ken was as stunned as everyone else.

Ken enjoyed a very special episode on April 12. Correctly, he guessed Dandelion was Alicia Witt. That’s two in one season … so far!

Season 1 had Ken only one right guess.

Tori Spelling

Source: Getty Images

Where? The Masked Singer When it all began, the fans had just begun to see how things worked. However, they were not the only ones interested in learning. They weren’t the only ones trying to figure out strategies for guessing which performers they were.

Continue reading below

Ken correctly guessed once during the whole season. But, he was correct in his guess for Tori Spelling. She was Unicorn’s face during Season 1.

In Season 2, and Season 3, Ken continued his streak of one correct guesses.

Victor Oladipo

Source: Getty Images

The second season was still an introduction for Ken. Ken correctly guesses only once, just like the premier season. He correctly identified Victor Oladipo from the NBA as Thingamajig. In Season 3, he correctly identified Barry Zito’s role as Rhino.

Continue reading below

Three correct guesses were made by Ken in Season 4.

Ken did so well in Season 4. He made 3 correct guesses. He correctly guessed Bob Saget as the Squilly Monster and Lonzo Ball as Whatchamacallit. Chloe Kim was the Jellyfish.

Ken only made one wrong guess in Season 5.

Ken fell victim to his bad guess curse in Season 5 after such an enjoyable season. He did manage to get one correct. Correctly, he guessed Bobby Brown was the crab!

Continue reading below

Season 6 will bring Ken two, or maybe three, correct guesses.

Banana Split on 'The Masked Singer'

FOX

Indisputable, Ken correctly guessed Octopus to be Dwight Howard. This gave him one victory. But he correctly guess Banana Split. Technically, those performers were two different people: Katherine McPhee & David Foster.

Ken was correct in only one of the Seasons 7 and 8. Seasons 8 were different.

In Season 7, Ken correctly guessed Christie Brinkley as Lemur. But, Season 8 saw him go on an unofficial one-correct guess streak. He correctly guessed Daymond John to be Fortune Teller.

What number will Ken correctly guess on Season 9 of The Simpsons?

Ken has only made two right guesses so far. He correctly identified Howie as Rock Lobster and Alicia Witt was Dandelion. He might still be able score more wins, however the season is still in full swing.

Keep watching The Masked Singer FOX will broadcast Wednesday evenings at 8 pm EST

Latest News

Previous article
General Hospital Spoilers: We Celebrate 37 Years of Lucy Coe in Port Charles

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact