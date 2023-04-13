Corrie fandom is expressing the same sentiments about Sarah’s and Adam’s relationship.

FANS OF Coronation Street predicted Sarah’s drama after seeing this clue.

The next plot of Sarah is to find out who her father will be.

Sarah and Adam discussed trying for a baby after she revealed her affair to a pal

5

After Sarah revealed that she was having an affair, Adam and Sarah discussed the possibility of trying to have a child together.
Sarah confessed to Dee Dee about her affair with Damon

5

Dee Dee received a confession from Sarah regarding her relationship with Damon

A complete twist of events saw Sarah decide to have another baby with Adam. But Adam’s comes after Sarah admitted she was having an affair in secret with Damon her husband’s client.

Sarah, filled with guilt, confessed that Damon was her lover.

Sarah first kissed Damon while in a hotel bed.

Sarah was so charmed by Damon that viewers were amazed at her actions, they were astonished.

On Twitter, one user said that Sarah does realize she has a husband.

One other wrote that Sarah “just threw herself at Damon because she didn’t feel any justice for Adam.”

A third added: “Sarah is a s*****r.. “

They continued: “I mean seriously.. he’s you’re brothers enemy and tormented you’re family and you’re there sleeping with him.”

Sarah and Damon became close in a hotel room after falling for his charm

5

After falling in love with Damon’s charm, Sarah and Damon were able to get close together in a hotel bed.Credit to ITV
Sarah and Damon started kissing in the hotel room

5

Sarah and Damon started to kiss each other in the hotel lobby.Credit to ITV
Sarah married Adam but has been cheating on him with drug dealer Damon

5

Sarah was married to Adam, but she has been cheating with Damon as a drug dealer.Credit to ITV

