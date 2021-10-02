Kelly Ripa is ‘My Forever Girl,’ Mark Consuelos says in a Birthday Post

Mark Consuelos, an actor, wished Kelly Ripa a happy Birthday on Instagram.

He called her “My forever girl”His caption.

Today marks 51 years since the morning show host was born.

Mark Consuelos demonstrated his love for Kelly Ripa once more with a heartfelt message Instagram post. 50-year-old actor wished his girlfriend a happy Birthday with a parade of photos taken on the beach.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant,”Consuelos captioned photos “My dance partner in life..My forever girl.”

He continued, “For all the important days we’ve missed being together over many years, I’m so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore’, M.”

Four photos of the couple showed them dressed up at the beach. It is not clear if the photos were taken just recently or if they were from an earlier event.

Ripa replied naturally with a kind comment in the comments. “Husband of the year. Year after year. Father of the year. Year after year. Friend of the year. Year after year. Partner of the year. Year after year. You are simply the best. I love you with my heart and soul, and that’s not just the afterglow talking.”

It’s not the first time that the couple has shared their love via social media.

Ripa is available for July. It went viralWhen she posted A photoConsuelos and herself in bathing suits, with the “Riverdale”Actor glancing at her from behind.

She captioned it. “When the end is in sight……”

Consuelos was able to get the TV hosts’ birthday started Friday when he surprised Ripa while he was a guest cohost on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”He set up a table with flowers and a birthday cakes.

