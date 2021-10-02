Bear attacks Couple and Their Dog at Blue Ridge Parkway, North Carolina

The Blue Ridge Parkway FacebookPage announced that a couple with their dog and a bear attack at the Folk Art Center’s parking lot on the scenic highway had been treated.

The bear was spotted while they were enjoying a picnic in Asheville, North Carolina. The unleashed dog ran at the bear barking loudly, which is possibly what agitated the bear.

After that, the bear continued attacking the couple for several more minutes before retreating to safety in the car.

“While having an unleashed dog likely resulted in the bear’s initial reaction, the victims quickly called the dog back, retreated from the situation, and defended themselves, which was the right thing to do,”Blue Ridge Parkway wrote.

The incident occurred after the couple drove to Mission Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries. Later, they were released.

According to the news release, this incident was particularly concerning for biologists from both the National Park Service (NC Wildlife Resources Commission) and the National Park Service. The bear pursued the couple even after the dog had been removed. This is not common.

“This is not typical or characteristic defensive bear behavior and indicates a more predatory response. This presents an intolerable level of risk in a high-use, public area,”They were not surprised.

Temporary closures of all trails were observed in the region. Outdoor food was also prohibited. “due to the bold and aggressive nature of this attack.”

Officials are currently in the area trying to capture the bear. According to NC Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC), if the bear is captured and identified, it will be killed.

“The decision to euthanize an animal of any kind in the park is never made lightly,”The statement is as follows: “And we are committed to identifying the correct bear through the use of DNA samples collected on-site at the time of the incident.”

Parkway officials note that fall is a critical feeding period for bears as they are preparing to enter winter hibernation.

“If attacked by a black bear, rangers strongly recommend fighting back with any object available and remember that bears may view you and your pets as prey. Though rare, attacks on humans do occur, and can cause injuries or death,”They state.

Park visitors are encouraged to keep pets on leashes, store their food correctly, and stay a safe viewing distance from bears.