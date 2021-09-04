The Bold And The Beautiful Sheila up to her Old tricks And Eric Eavesdrops!

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Monday, September 6, 2021, reveal in Los Angeles Sheila resorting to schemes and games to get what she wants. At least she isn’t trying to kill anyone — yet.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – Will John Finn Finnegan Fall For Sheila Carter’s Tricks?

All Sheila Carter (Kimberlin-Brown) wants is toIt is difficult to forge a close relationship with her grandson and son, and this may take a while. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), might have something to say about it. Sheila is not getting the results she expected so she needs to step up her game.

Monday’s game saw her suffer a sudden fainting spell, which led to her being taken to the hospital. Finn (Tanner Novlan), a very conscientious doctor, insists she needs emergency medical attention. It’s pretty clear that Sheila is faking this little episode, but what will she do if her tests come back normal? Can she just claim stress and hope Finn believes her or will he see what she’s up to and realize Steffy has been right about everything? If Finn does reject Sheila, this could lead to even greater things trouble? Finn clearly doesn’t know who he is dealing with, but Steffy and the rest of the Forresters sure do and they learned the hard way.

B&B Spoilers – Those Thin Walls And Loud Mouths At Forrester Creations

It’s eavesdropping time again at Forrester Creations where intimate relationship information is always revealed just in time for someone to walk by and find themselves intrigued. This time it’s Eric Forrester (John McCook) who can’t help himself when he overhears Shauna (Denise Richards) and Quinn’s (Rena Sofer) voices. They are talking about what? Eric decides to listen and learn more.

They are discussing Quinn’s erectile dysfunction problem and Quinn’s love for her husband. But this issue is clearly preventing them from a complete and full reconciliation. Eric may learn something and gain a new perspective at this stage in his life. Keep watching The Bold and the Beautiful Weekdays to see these stories are how they play out.